'You can't keep losing money year on year' - Rose Dobbin to quit training after 15 years

Rose Dobbin: saddles two in Wetherby's feature handicap chase
Rose Dobbin: "Very sadly I've come to the decision to stop training at the end of May"

Eider Chase-winning trainer Rose Dobbin revealed on Tuesday that she is handing in her licence after 15 years.

She has won just short of 200 races, including a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Haydock, but has sent out only eight winners this season, some way shy of her personal best total of 25 in 2017-18.

"Very sadly I've come to the decision to stop training at the end of May," said Dobbin, who was champion amateur in her riding days. "There are various different reasons but our numbers are down and it's not making sense financially.

David CarrReporter

Published on 16 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 12:54, 16 April 2024

