TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' tips for the ITV4 action at Musselburgh and the Curragh

Charlie HugginsReporter

The Punt tipster Charlie Huggins with his advice for the ten races from Musselburgh and the Curragh on ITV4 on Sunday . . .

3.45 Musselburgh
Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Foreseeable Future

Receives weight from all his rivals and is back down to his last winning mark of 63 for the first time since scoring over course and distance last August. The Ruth Carr-trained nine-year-old should improve significantly from his reappearance at Catterick now dropped to the 5f trip that has yielded five of his eight victories.

Foreseeable Future15:45 Musselburgh
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ruth Carr

4.00 Curragh
Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes (Listed), 7f

Charlie’s tip: Henry Adams

Disappointed in the UAE Derby but was found to be lame after that Meydan Group 2 dirt event and the three-year-old should be suited by returning to the turf. The Classic generation do not have a great record in this race but Henry Adams's juvenile form behind Rosallion and City Of Troy in Group 1 company is difficult to ignore, especially as he receives upwards of 3lb from his rivals.

Henry Adams16:00 Curragh
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.15 Musselburgh
Cure Leukaemia British EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Anthropologist

Only third when well backed to make a successful debut in a six-runner Chelmsford maiden last month. However, that looked an above-average contest and the fact Anthropologist beat Brocklesby sixth Paddy's Courage by more than nine lengths means I'm siding with him to go one better, especially as he receives 5lb from first-time-out winner Winchurch.

Anthropologist16:15 Musselburgh
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.30 Curragh
Newbridge Silverware Sprint Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Mickey The Steel

Returning to the track and trip of his last win should help the six-year-old, who is rated 1lb lower than for that success in November. Robert Whearty's 5lb claim and testing conditions will also benefit Mickey The Steel.

Mickey The Steel16:30 Curragh
Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb)Tnr: Joseph Anthony Murray

4.45 Musselburgh
Sky Bet Match5 Handicap, 1m

Charlie’s tip: Bird Of Play

Rated 2lb lower than when successful at Haydock last May and was placed off 5lb and 6lb higher marks respectively in a couple of handicaps over this mile trip since. Could be back to winning ways having joined the in-form Liam Bailey.

Bird Of Play16:45 Musselburgh
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Liam Bailey

5.00 Curragh
Business Plus Handicap, 6f

Charlie’s tip: Downforce

Rated 9lb lower than his last success, which came over this track and trip in October 2022. The 12-year-old demonstrated he may still have another win in him when fourth of 20 over course and distance last month.

Downforce17:00 Curragh
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: W McCreery

5.15 Musselburgh
Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 1m4½f

Charlie’s tip: Plus Point

Unbeaten in handicaps and the runners-up from both her last two victories boosted the form by scoring off higher marks on their next starts. Looks sure to end the season on a higher rating than this mark of 78 and can complete a hat-trick.

Plus Point17:15 Musselburgh
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.45 Musselburgh
Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m

Charlie’s tip: Individualism

Beaten three-quarters of a length by Cerulean Bay on his debut and meets that rival on 1lb better terms on his handicap debut.

Individualism17:45 Musselburgh
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

6.15 Musselburgh
Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap, 7f

Charlie’s tip: Lion Tower

Rated 7lb lower than his last winning mark and 1lb lower than when scoring on his last start at Musselburgh. The seven-year-old could make it 3-3 at the Scottish venue after an encouraging second-placed effort at Southwell last time.

Lion Tower18:15 Musselburgh
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

6.45 Musselburgh
Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Silky Wilkie

Beaten a head at Bath last time and can go one better than that narrow defeat as he competes at the same track and trip off the same mark of 99 as last year's Scottish Sprint Cup success.

Silky Wilkie18:45 Musselburgh
Jky: Sam Feilden (7lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Published on 21 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:12, 21 April 2024

