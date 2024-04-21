Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' tips for the ITV4 action at Musselburgh and the Curragh

The Punt tipster Charlie Huggins with his advice for the ten races from Musselburgh and the Curragh on ITV4 on Sunday . . .

3.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Foreseeable Future

Receives weight from all his rivals and is back down to his last winning mark of 63 for the first time since scoring over course and distance last August. The Ruth Carr-trained nine-year-old should improve significantly from his reappearance at Catterick now dropped to the 5f trip that has yielded five of his eight victories.

Foreseeable Future 15:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ruth Carr

4.00 Curragh

Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes (Listed), 7f

Charlie’s tip: Henry Adams

Disappointed in the UAE Derby but was found to be lame after that Meydan Group 2 dirt event and the three-year-old should be suited by returning to the turf. The Classic generation do not have a great record in this race but Henry Adams's juvenile form behind Rosallion and City Of Troy in Group 1 company is difficult to ignore, especially as he receives upwards of 3lb from his rivals.

Henry Adams 16:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.15 Musselburgh

Cure Leukaemia British EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Anthropologist

Only third when well backed to make a successful debut in a six-runner Chelmsford maiden last month. However, that looked an above-average contest and the fact Anthropologist beat Brocklesby sixth Paddy's Courage by more than nine lengths means I'm siding with him to go one better, especially as he receives 5lb from first-time-out winner Winchurch.

Anthropologist 16:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.30 Curragh

Newbridge Silverware Sprint Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Mickey The Steel

Returning to the track and trip of his last win should help the six-year-old, who is rated 1lb lower than for that success in November. Robert Whearty's 5lb claim and testing conditions will also benefit Mickey The Steel.

Mickey The Steel 16:30 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb) Tnr: Joseph Anthony Murray

4.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Match5 Handicap, 1m

Charlie’s tip: Bird Of Play

Rated 2lb lower than when successful at Haydock last May and was placed off 5lb and 6lb higher marks respectively in a couple of handicaps over this mile trip since. Could be back to winning ways having joined the in-form Liam Bailey.

Bird Of Play 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Liam Bailey

5.00 Curragh

Business Plus Handicap, 6f

Charlie’s tip: Downforce

Rated 9lb lower than his last success, which came over this track and trip in October 2022. The 12-year-old demonstrated he may still have another win in him when fourth of 20 over course and distance last month.

Downforce 17:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: W McCreery

5.15 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 1m4½f

Charlie’s tip: Plus Point

Unbeaten in handicaps and the runners-up from both her last two victories boosted the form by scoring off higher marks on their next starts. Looks sure to end the season on a higher rating than this mark of 78 and can complete a hat-trick.

Plus Point 17:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m

Charlie’s tip: Individualism

Beaten three-quarters of a length by Cerulean Bay on his debut and meets that rival on 1lb better terms on his handicap debut.

Individualism 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

6.15 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap, 7f

Charlie’s tip: Lion Tower

Rated 7lb lower than his last winning mark and 1lb lower than when scoring on his last start at Musselburgh. The seven-year-old could make it 3-3 at the Scottish venue after an encouraging second-placed effort at Southwell last time.

Lion Tower 18:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

6.45 Musselburgh

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 5f

Charlie’s tip: Silky Wilkie

Beaten a head at Bath last time and can go one better than that narrow defeat as he competes at the same track and trip off the same mark of 99 as last year's Scottish Sprint Cup success.

Silky Wilkie 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam Feilden (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

