'She's got one hell of an engine' - Grade 1s the aim for Golden Ace next season as she dazzles on Cheltenham return

Cheltenham Festival heroine Golden Ace underlined her class to keep connections dreaming she can become a force at Grade 1 level next season.

She was left unchanged at 12-1 for the 2025 Mares' Hurdle with Paddy Power after a comfortable victory in the Listed 2m4½f novice hurdle, leaving her team excited for a winter campaign in the top two-mile races before her festival return.

Conditions were on the fast side for last month's Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner, but she oozed class when cruising into the lead at the bottom of the hill before quickening clear after the gentlest of nudges from Lorcan Williams.

Owner Ian Gosden, who has been involved in the sport for nearly 20 years, admitted it was "scary as hell" heading to Cheltenham with a 1-3 shot but was thrilled by the performance. She is closing in on becoming his winningmost horse, replacing the hardy 2009 Midlands National winner Russian Trigger.

He said: "We don't know how good she is yet – we think she's probably better on soft ground but she was great there. This was a bit of a pre-run for a big Cheltenham race next year.

Golden Ace and Lorcan Williams are led into the Cheltenham winner's enclosure Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"She was very, very short [in the betting] but she clearly has got the ability and it wasn't a fluke. I'm looking forward to some really big days next season. This is great though, I've owned horses since 2005 and it's cost me a fortune!"

It continued a career-best season for Williams who has an impressive 26 per cent strike-rate when riding for the Scott stable this season.

The jockey said: "I think she's ten times better on softer ground but she did it well and she's got one hell of an engine. Her jumping still needs to improve a little bit and that's something we can improve.

"I'm very lucky and fortunate to ride her and hopefully we can nick a Grade 1 somewhere."

Grade 2 breakthrough

Mel Rowley enjoyed a new highlight as Malaita provided her yard with a first Graded victory in the 2m4½f mares' novice handicap chase.

The eight-year-old surged clear under Charlie Deutsch to strike at odds of 6-5, having won the 2m4½f handicap hurdle on the card a year ago.

Rowley said: "She's a lovely mare but we've always been a bit up against it with the ground. She wears her heart on her sleeve.

Malaita: stormed to victory at Cheltenham on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"Winners anywhere are special for a smaller yard but especially here. It's great, we're getting that bit of quality now and we're learning all the time. Every mistake you make you learn from and move on. You want to improve the horses, make then better, healthier and fitter so they can run in better races.

"I think she'll have bigger days. She's got a bit of class but I think ground is quite important."

Trainer championship watch

There was no joy for Willie Mullins' British trainers' championship quest with his first runner at Cheltenham's April meeting, as Emotivo scored in the 2m1f fillies' juvenile handicap hurdle for Henry de Bromhead.

Yet Dan Skelton only narrowly capitalised with 2m½f handicap chase second Sacre Coeur pocketing £6,075 for her game effort, and 2m4½f handicap hurdle fourth Notnowlinda taking home £2,990.

It means Skelton's total rises to £2,843,958 and is £30,735 behind Mullins, who is 1-5 with William Hill to become British champion trainer.

Almost there

Ben Godfrey edged to one winner away from riding out his claim when breaking his Cheltenham duck aboard Somespring Special in the 2m½f handicap chase.

Victory was a first at the track since 2018 for trainer Anthony Honeyball.

In form

Harry Fry added to his two Cheltenham winners on Wednesday as exciting prospect Anno Power landed the 2m1f bumper.

Having missed a shot at Grade 2 level at Aintree due to the ground, she pulled clear under Jonathan Burke to follow on from success for In Excelsis Deo and Hymac.

Lucy Wadham and Bryony Frost also doubled up at the meeting with Pretending in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

Read this next:

'There's bound to be changes' - Cheltenham to review festival programme after drop in quality

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.