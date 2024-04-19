'You couldn't find a nicer gentleman in the world' - Jamie Snowden pays tribute to owner Sir Chips Keswick after death aged 84

Jamie Snowden has paid tribute to Cheltenham Festival-winning owner and former Arsenal FC chairman Sir Chips Keswick, who has died at the age of 84.

Keswick, who was chairman of Hambros Bank and was knighted for services to banking in 1993, won the Novices' Handicap Chase with Present View in 2014 and the Mares' Novices' Hurdle with You Wear It Well last year.

Both were trained by Snowden, who said: "It's really sad, he was a lovely man and such an integral part in all of our lives.

"We started training for him in 2011 when we first moved to Lambourn and you could not find a nicer gentleman in the world. He was very kind."

Recalling his two Cheltenham winners, the trainer said: "The first horse we had for him was Present View, who won at the Festival in 2014.

Sir Chips Keswick (fourth from left) with You Wear It Well after she won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023 Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"Sir Chips was out in Germany, Arsenal were playing Bayern Munich, and rumour has it he stopped the bus to watch the race.

"Nine years later You Wear It Well won at the meeting when he was there and that was a very special day."

Keswick was also an ownership partner with the Queen in jumpers with Snowden, notably Pacify, who won a Listed hurdle at Kempton in 2019, and most recently Schematic and Reach For The Moon, both unplaced two months ago. He also owned horses with Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.