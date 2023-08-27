'He went from this powerful racehorse to such a gentle animal - he was incredible and meant the world to me'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

They had ample opportunity to put a different jockey on today, maybe one of the top lads. But they stuck by me and maintained faith in me and I can't say how happy I am to deliver for them

Sean Kirrane thanks Live In The Dream's connections following success in the Nunthorpe

You gear up for it and get ready for it but when the day comes it's a bit surreal. I walked the track with my two boys and got a little bit upset but in the right way – I was telling them not to worry if I get upset because it's out of happiness at such a great career

Paul Hanagan reflects on his brilliant time in the saddle after announcing his retirement

We've been together an awful long time and he met his wife in the yard. It's going to be sad, it won't be the same without him. He's very reliable and very nice. I'm sure he'll be well missed in the weighing room

Long-time ally Richard Fahey on some of Hanagan's best qualities

Everyone has a genuinely fantastic time – you see children coming, you see more elderly people and it really connects people from all different eras and different backgrounds

England batsman Jonny Bairstow is full of praise for the Ebor meeting following Indian Run's win in the Acomb Stakes

He went from this powerful racehorse to such a gentle animal and was just incredible. He meant the world to me and was part of the family. He'd call for me every night and day from his stable and he was doing that right until the very end.

Jamie Moore pays tribute to popular Champion Chase winner Sire De Grugy following his death at 17

It worries me about these affordability checks. You can go to a restaurant or clothes shop and spend as much as you want with no checks, or go and buy a car, but you can't have a bet on a horse

Gary Moore becomes the latest name to criticise affordability checks

Horses like Chubby are few and far between. He's made me scream, cry and on Thursday nearly throw up – sorry to the ITV team; I said I might throw up after he won, and there was a look of sheer terror

Rosie Margarson speaks about the rollercoaster ride Ropey Guest – aka 'Chubby' – took her on after his win at the Ebor meeting

