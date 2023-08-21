'This is a vicious circle' - trainer Gary Moore adds voice to growing number of affordability check critics

Affordability checks are in danger of triggering a vicious circle in British racing with the measures forcing away punters, which in turn reduces the levy yield and causes prize-money to suffer, resulting in more horses being sold abroad, according to leading jumps trainer Gary Moore.

Moore, whose son Ryan is largely considered the greatest Flat jockey in the world, has been in racing most of his life and on Tuesday spoke of his worry in regard to the checks, which could be implemented this autumn.

Due to the threat of substantial fines some bookmakers have already started asking customers for sensitive financial information prior to them placing a bet, which has led to a number of high-profile owners who like to back their horses watering down or ending their involvement in the sport.

"Obviously it worries me about these affordability checks," Moore said. "You can go to a restaurant or clothes shop and spend as much as you want with no checks, or go and buy a car, but you can't have a bet on a horse.

"I find it strange that people can spend a lot of money elsewhere. I don't know Carl Hinchy or Phil Cunningham, but I do train for Olly Harris and it's worrying if he's not going to invest in new horses because of affordability checks."

Last week, Hinchy, a well-known owner in jump racing, outlined his intention to quit the game, while Cunningham, whose Cockney Rebel won the 2,000 Guineas in 2007, revealed he had been pursued by illegal offshore bookmakers. Harris, an emerging and big-spending owner at Moore's Sussex yard in recent years, also said he had stopped buying new horses because of the situation. Mick Channon, succeeded by son Jack at their West Ilsley base in Berkshire this year, was another to hit out over the weekend, saying he no longer bets.

Andrew Gemmell and Emma Lavelle celebrate Paisley Park's Stayers' Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

Leading Flat trainer John Gosden warned last year British racing could be relegated to a nursery status unless more was done to convince owners not to sell their horses abroad. However, a reduction in people betting on racing will also impact on prize-money, which is not lost on Moore.

"The threats are never ending, aren't they?" he added. "We always seem to get through them somehow, or will we? The biggest worry for me is all of our good horses going abroad and lesser prize-money won't help with that – of course it won't.

"If prize-money shrinks, that will drive more people out of racing anyway, so this is a vicious circle. It's very worrying, this could affect one or two of my owners and I don't know where it will take us. It could be another nail in the coffin. We produce the best racing and horses in the world without a shadow of a doubt – it's why people come over here to get them.

"I don't know if these problems go on in any other countries, but I suppose other countries have pari-mutuel betting or different funding models.

"The checks could lead people to the black market, which is no good for anyone with racing missing out and the government missing out on tax. They should wake up their ideas and realise this."

Owner Andrew Gemmell, who won the 2019 Stayers' Hurdle with the popular Paisley Park, echoed Moore's sentiments, saying: "I do think there are too many affordability checks. You've got to have certain limitations, but it's getting silly at times."

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

The Racing Post wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Read these next:

'It's a step too far' - Grade 1-winning owner Carl Hinchy quits racing over affordability checks

Plenty to give racing's leadership sleepless nights - and affordability checks are top of the list

Racing Post readers: 'Affordability checks are a devastating threat to my punting passion'

'We shouldn't tell people how to spend their money' - MP Laurence Robertson to press minister over affordability checks

The Front Page: owners are quitting racing over affordability checks

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.