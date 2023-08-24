'He was everything to me' - Moores pay emotional tributes to Champion Chase winner Sire De Grugy after death at 17

Jamie and Gary Moore have paid emotional tributes to Champion Chase winner Sire De Grugy following the popular jumps star's death at the age of 17.

Sire De Grugy's finest moment came during a brilliant 2013-14 season when winning the Cheltenham Festival two-mile chase in dominant fashion.

He won the first of his two Tingle Creeks during that campaign, as well as a sparkling 11-length victory in the Clarence House Chase and landed the second of his Celebration Chases.

Sire De Grugy, owned by the Preston family, defied a mark of 172 to win a handicap chase at Chepstow in February 2015 and his last win came at Ascot in November 2016. He retired from racing in December the following year and remained at his trainer's Sussex yard.

Jamie Moore, Sire De Grugy's regular rider, said: "I could talk about him all day to anyone as he was so good to me. Especially after racing, he went from this powerful racehorse to such a gentle animal and was just incredible. He meant the world to me and was part of the family.

"He'd call for me every night and day from his stable and he was doing that right until the very end. He was everything to me and he had the heart of a lion."

Sire De Grugy leads over the last on his way to winning the 2014 Champion Chase at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore added: "Not many horses could win a handicap off 172 but he was no ordinary horse. He was top class and had lots of heart, which was key to his amazing season."

Gary Moore rates Sire De Grugy's Champion Chase win, in which he beat Somersby by six lengths, as one of his greatest days in racing.

"It was one of my best days in racing, if not the best," the trainer said. "He was just electric that day. You won't find many horses take it all as well as he did that season given what he achieved. He was the complete horse and as hard as nails.

"You could see how he changed after racing. Jamie's daughter and wife were able to ride him and Jamie also built a stable for him. If we ever got stuck for a lead horse we'd just put the tack on him. He was a great friend to everyone."

Sire De Grugy won 17 of his 42 races, with five of those coming at the top level. He earned £885,446 in prize-money.

