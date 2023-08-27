'We're going to keep writing history' - trailblazing female trainer Jena Antonucci strikes again in Travers Stakes

Ground-breaking trainer Jena Antonucci enjoyed another historic moment as Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo came out on top in an all-star clash in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga and become favourite for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Victory at Belmont was a breakthrough for a female trainer in a US Triple Crown race and the Travers victory was a poignant win for Antonucci, 85 years on from the famous win of Thanksgiving for the country's first female licence holder Mary Hirsch.

Blue Rose Farm's three-year-old surged clear of Disarm to win by a length with this year's Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners, Mage and National Treasure, well beaten. Paddy Power make Arcangelo a 4-1 chance for Breeders' Cup Classic glory on November 4 after he stretched his winning sequence to four.

Antonucci, who trained her first winner in 2010, told Bloodhorse: "I guess the more this horse does we're going to keep writing history.

"This feels a little more vindicated than the Belmont to be honest. You come out of the first one and people ask, 'was it a fluke?' They say, 'Oh, she got lucky.' I think this one was different. We came back at it and showed we're serious and the horse is serious."

This was his first start since winning New York's iconic prize but Antonucci hit back at her critics who voiced concern before the race about heading into a huge Grade 1 clash off a 76-day break. She said it spurred her on.

Antonucci told Bloodhorse: "I get a lot of flak for that still. That's why I tune you guys off before the race. It never was a layoff in my mind with this horse. I understand the traditionalists of this sport are always going to view gaps in that manner. This horse had his entire career that way because [owner Jon Ebbert] wants this horse to be brought along slowly, correctly, and be given the time he needs to grow up.

"I know we have a good horse, I do. And do I know that if anyone else was saddling this horse he would have gone off as the favorite? I do. You don't let the naysayers deter you or let them beat you.

"This horse showed up. He's class and honesty all day long and I'm so grateful for him. Thanks to the naysayers for motivating us a little more."

Kentucky Derby hero Mage finished last of the seven runners and suffered his third defeat since success at Churchill Downs while National Treasure, the flagbearer for Bob Baffert through a doping controversy, finished fifth. The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte was sent off favourite but could only finish fourth, eight lengths behind Arcangelo.

O'Brien strikes with Bolshoi Ballet

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet enjoyed another successful Amererican raid to strike impressively in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes under John Velazquez.

The five-year-old had failed to win in four starts this season and finished 22 lengths behind Hukum last time out in the King George but surged clear from the bend to strike for a second time at the top level.

Bolshoi Ballet was enjoying a first victory since his Belmont Derby success in July 2021, a success which came a month on from his seventh-place finish when sent off an 11-8 favourite for the Derby at Epsom.

