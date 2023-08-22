'It's fantastic' - Indian Run makes it a day to remember for cricket star Jonny Bairstow

What a week it has been for Jonny Bairstow. He has been awarded the freedom of Bradford, hit a quickfire 44 at Headingley and had a winner at York – and it was only Wednesday!

The hard-hitting England batter and wicketkeeper, fresh from a civic ceremony marking his contribution to cricket and a typically pugnacious innings on his home ground in a losing cause, was on the Knavesmire to see Indian Run smash his own way to glory.

Bairstow is part of the Bronte Collection which owns the two-year-old, who is 12-1 (from 16) for the Dewhurst with Paddy Power after landing the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes by a length and a half under Danny Tudhope.

He is a long-standing racing fan and could not disguise his joy at winning on his home course.

"I grew up in York, I went to school in York and now I am part of a winner at York during the Ebor," Bairstow said. "It's fantastic.

"I enjoy my racing. It's amazing, you see the crowds turn out whether it's at the smaller meetings or the bigger meetings.

"Everyone has a genuinely fantastic time – you see children coming, you see more elderly people and it really connects people from all different eras and different backgrounds as well."

Indian Run and Danny Tudhope win the Acomb for the Bronte Collection syndicate at York on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Chaldean went on from success in this race last year to land the 2,000 Guineas, but Bairstow is not getting carried away and is happy to leave future plans to trainer Eve Johnson Houghton.

"We'll stay with our feet on the ground," he said. "You'll have to ask the people who are far more in the know than I am but I'm sure the right option will be taken."

Johnson Houghton said of Indian Run: "It's very exciting, I was really happy with him. He got a bad trip all the way round on the outside and didn't get any cover but he found and found, which is great.

"He's in the Dewhurst so we'll probably look there. He's so unfurnished he needs time so we'll give him a nice break."

Class prevails

Equilateral contested his first domestic handicap at the age of eight and proved a class apart by defying topweight in the opening 5½f event.

The Fitri Hay-owned gelding, trained by Charlie Hills, kept on best in a bunch finish to prevail by a neck under Jamie Spencer, sealing a first success since February 2021.

A return to Group company beckons for Equilateral, with entries in the Flying Five at the Curragh on September 10 and the Petit Couvert and Abbaye at Longchamp on September 9 and October 1.

Equilateral (far side) gets up in a tight finish to the opening heritage handicap at York on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hills said: “He’s a great horse to have around the place and he's part of the furniture. He’s the ultimate professional, loves his racing and has kept his enthusiasm over the years.

“We’ll look to return to Group races with him. The fast ground is key – he loves it. The Flying Five is definitely an option and his confidence should be up after this.”

Forza jolly good fellow

Forza Orta gave Yorkshire its first winner of the Ebor meeting, hitting the front inside the final furlong of the 2m½f handicap under Rowan Scott and holding Aztec Empire by a neck.

"That was a good performance," Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan said of the upped-in-trip winner.

"He had looked a bit one-paced over shorter distances so we decided to try something different. He got the trip well, we always thought he would eventually, and that opens an awful lot of avenues to us."

The winner interfered with the runner-up approximately two furlongs out but the stewards judged that was caused by fourth-placed Mostly Sunny, whose jockey Kieran O’Neill was suspended for four days for careless riding.

