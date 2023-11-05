The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

His performances at Ascot and Newmarket were the signs of a very good racehorse. To do what he did and get the results he did – he certainly did things the hard way

Steve Brown, Julie Camacho's assistant and husband, pays tribute to Shaquille after the dual Group 1 winner was retired

They are not fit for purpose. Unless they give us seats at the table they will never have anything other than a narrow perspective; they will never develop the understanding they need to regulate our industry in an empathetic manner; and if they are not with us they will inevitably be against us

Betfair founder Andrew Black criticises the new Gambling Commission board

It seems a logical step and beats running in a £50,000 Listed race at Lingfield!

Daniel Kubler on Astro King's preparations for the Bahrain International Trophy as he readies the Cambridgeshire winner with wife Claire for the most valuable race they have participated in

The vulnerable people you are trying to assist are more vulnerable if they start backing in the black market, because they have no protection. As with so much legislation, the results of the well intentioned are just appalling

Sir Mark Prescott on the government's proposed affordability checks

I have a son who wishes to become a trainer and I worry greatly for where it will be for him. It's not just us. It's astonishing the government can think this is a good idea. I've not met a fellow trainer who doesn't think that this is a worry

Henry Daly worries for the sport's future if affordability checks are implemented

If people don't sign the petition and affordability checks are brought in then there won't be any racing in the future because there will be no money to fund it – it's that simple

Nicky Henderson urges people to sign the petition aimed at stopping the introduction of affordability checks

We were robbed. My understanding of the rules was if you're clear, then there was no interference

Jim Goldie frustrated after his mare Graces Quest was demoted to second at Newcastle on Thursday

Mike Dean: part-owner of a 66-1 winner at Newcastle Credit: James Williamson - AMA

You couldn't have scripted it here better. At 66-1 I've had a right touch on it!

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean was delighted after Jump The Gun, the outsider he owns as part of the Let's Be Lucky Racing syndicate, struck at Newcastle on Friday

We worked him yesterday and he seemed pretty good, didn't seem to have any difficulties and then at eight o'clock this morning we got the bad news that he was 'slightly lame'. I suppose we just have to cry in our soup

Con Sands, one of several members of Givemethebeatboys' ownership team, was left frustrated after their juvenile was scratched by the vet at Santa Anita on Friday

He would be like us – partying for a week. This is fantastic for Paul, it was a year Wednesday since he died and it's very fitting for a great guy and a great horse. We couldn't have written it any better

Paul Teasdale, owner of Big Evs, remembers his late friend Paul Evans after the Mick Appleby-trained sprinter landed the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

