'I've had a right touch!' - no VAR required as ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean celebrates 66-1 shock win
- 1st12Jump The Gun66/1
- 2nd5Mondammej12/1
- 3rd4Another Investment18/1
Former Premier League referee Mike Dean celebrated landing a "right touch" when Jump The Gun scored a huge 66-1 shock in the 6f handicap.
The renowned Dean, who retired from officiating duties last year, is more used to fiery encounters at nearby St James' Park and despite the close finish, no VAR was needed as the Iain Jardine-trained six-year-old quickened clear to win by a half-length.
Dean told Sky Sports Racing: "I love racing. This horse has been running okay, had a wind operation earlier this year and ran a good second at Doncaster in September, but has been disappointing since.
"He needs some cover and then weave his way through the field, but you couldn't have scripted it here better. At 66-1 I've had a right touch on it!"
Dean is part of the Let's Be Lucky Racing syndicate and is involved with four horses through them, with three running for Jardine and another with Jim Goldie.
"I've been a racing fan for years and had my own syndicate in the early 1990s, which didn't really work out," he added. "I fell out of love with the game and then my wife retired, so we got a few horses and go to the races as much as we can. We're enjoying it."
Newcastle Brown joy
Alan Brown, who rode Sea Pigeon to win the 1980 Fighting Fifth Hurdle, took his training strike-rate at the track this year to 22 per cent when Likeashadow took the mile nursery.
"It was a messy race and he's definitely still progressing," he said. "To do it, especially at your hometown track, means a lot. I had lots of success there as a jockey, including that day with Sea Pigeon."
Published on 3 November 2023inReports
Last updated 16:00, 3 November 2023
