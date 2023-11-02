'Take a minute to sign the petition' - racing unites in opposition to affordability checks

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington has called on British racing and all those who enjoy betting on it to get behind a petition urging the government to halt the introduction of intrusive affordability checks.

The petition , which reached 18,500 signatures at 3pm on Thursday afternoon, has been backed by a number of leading industry figures, including Sir Mark Prescott, Paul Nicholls, Henry Daly and ITV's Ed Chamberlin.

"The BHA is gravely concerned about the impact on racing's finances of proposed affordability checks," said Harrington. "While we do not want anyone to come to harm from betting on racing, blanket affordability checks are not appropriate and we're also concerned the Gambling Commission’s proposals to assess people’s eligibility to place a bet based on their job title or postcode is discriminatory.

“The potential cost impact of proposed affordability checks could result in a reduction in overall funding to racing of millions of pounds, so I urge all those who are involved in British racing – and those who simply like to enjoy a bet on our sport – to take a minute to sign the petition and to share the petition with friends, family and colleagues."

Industry estimates put the potential lost revenue to racing due to affordability checks at around £250 million over the next five years and the checks have been met with significant and widespread opposition. After surpassing 10,000 signatures, the government has to respond to the petition and if 100,000 people sign then it will be considered for debate in parliament.

"We must do everything we possibly can and if you get to 100,000 signatures they've got to take us seriously," said Prescott. "We shouldn't have any difficulty in getting that number because there's no-one in British racing who thinks this is useful. How often is that you do not meet one soul from within the sport who says: 'Hang on, they've got a point'? There's nobody who thinks this is a winner and everyone should sign the petition.

"The risk to racing's finances is huge. Everyone will go illegal, just like they did all those years ago when there was betting tax. Nothing comes back to racing but the important thing is the vulnerable people you are trying to assist are more vulnerable if they start backing in the black market, because they have no protection. As with so much legislation, the results of the well intentioned are just appalling."

Sir Mark Prescott: "The risk to racing's finances is huge" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Prescott's views were echoed by Nicholls, and the champion trainer said: "The level of support since the petition went live shows how important this issue is to the future of our industry. Intrusive affordability checks are not only fundamentally wrong, but have already caused huge damage to racing's finances and will go on doing that unless action is taken.

"We must all get behind the petition and I can't see why anyone in the industry wouldn't sign it because it impacts us all. Racing is a huge employer and contributor to the economy, yet this could cost livelihoods and something needs to be done to protect those people and jobs. Hopefully the petition reaches 100,000 signatures and the government takes notice. We need to make our voices heard."

Punters have had their say through a consultation on 'Financial risk checks for bettors', which was conducted by the Gambling Commission, and a Right to Bet survey. More than half of the 14,000 racing bettors who completed the survey said they would be prepared to walk away from the sport completely or reduce their involvement rather than provide personal financial information.

"British racing can't afford not to do this," said Henry Daly. "It really frightens me because what are we going to do if these affordability checks remain as stringent as they appear? Racing relies on betting and if people give up betting because of affordability checks we are in a great deal of trouble. If you get to the debate stage that has to be leverage because it's publicity and it's in the House.

"I have a son who wishes to become a trainer and I worry greatly for where it will be for him. It's not just us. It's astonishing the government can think this is a good idea. I've not met a fellow trainer who doesn't think that this is a worry."

The National Trainers Federation (NTF) has encouraged the public to sign the petition, which it says is not only about the "significant harm that affordability checks bring to racing" but the "wider principle of the government determining where people spend their own money", while ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin said it was "last-chance saloon" for everyone who relies on British racing to make their voices heard.

Ed Chamberlin: "It feels like we're in last-chance saloon" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"When racing does unite, it can be so powerful," said Chamberlin. "The sport's response to the coronavirus pandemic is a good example of that. The petition is gaining momentum and it's hugely important. We all know about the potentially catastrophic impact of affordability checks on racing's finances and anybody who loves the sport should sign the petition because it feels like we're in last-chance saloon."

One of the first to sign the petition was Conservative MP Laurence Robertson, who is joint chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Racing and Bloodstock and has "never known racing and betting to be so united on a policy issue".

Robertson, whose Tewkesbury constituency includes Cheltenham racecourse, said on Thursday: “Like everyone else, I want to see an end to problem gambling and help given to those who have developed problems. However, this help needs to be targeted and I don’t believe the blanket approach of financial risk and affordability checks will achieve that.

"On the contrary, because the checks would represent such a general approach they are likely to fail to help those most in need. Furthermore, the checks are likely to damage horseracing at the very time when the sport needs to generate more income. Already, many people are saying that they have been subjected to affordability checks and that’s before the policy is even in place, so how much worse is it likely to get?

"In my 26 years in the Commons, I’ve never known racing and betting to be so united on a policy issue but they have come together to oppose the introduction of these checks and I join them in doing so. I have signed the petition this morning.”

