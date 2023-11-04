'This is a pivotal moment for the long-term future of racing in this country' - affordability checks petition passes 50,000 names

The chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has urged people to get behind the petition aimed at stopping the introduction of affordability checks after it surged past 50,000 signatures on Saturday.

Charlie Liverton joined the likes of Sir Mark Prescott and Paul Nicholls in supporting the petition, with 100,000 required to prompt a debate in parliament.

"It's heartening that the number of signatures on the petition has reached 50,000, but it's vital that we kick on to 100,000 and well beyond to demonstrate to the government the strength of feeling across the entire industry," said Liverton. "It's no exaggeration to say this is a pivotal moment for the long-term future of horseracing in this country."

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .

The petition says the checks are "inappropriate and discriminatory", risk pushing bettors to the black market and will significantly harm British racing's finances. Plans to introduce blanket affordability checks, outlined in the gambling white paper published in April, have been met with significant and widespread opposition.

"I totally support the petition," said Max McNeill, who owns or part-owns 30 horses in training. "Affordability checks are intrusive and problem gambling needs to be tackled in a different way. It's a heavy-handed approach when the vast majority of people enjoy their betting safely and enjoyably.

"It's going to have a detrimental impact on racing, which is part of the fabric of this country. It's a bloody disgrace and we've got to do something about it. I'll be encouraging everybody to sign the petition as it's probably the last chance we've got and the issue needs to be debated in parliament."

Emma Lavelle: "You've got to back the petition" Credit: Edward Whitaker

A number of trainers, including Nicky Henderson and Gary Moore, highlighted the importance of supporting the petition on Friday and their views were echoed by Emma Lavelle.

"You've got to back the petition," said Lavelle. "The damage affordability checks are doing is dreadful and I have owners who are so frustrated by not being able to get a bet on. I just think the more we can do to show we're unhappy about it the better.

"It is the simplest thing to do to sign it and I think everyone in racing will. The argument against affordability checks is coming from all angles, so I don't see how the government can't listen to this. I think we have such a strong argument, so fingers crossed."

The Gambling Commission's public consultation into two levels of affordability checks closed last month and drew more than 2,400 responses from individuals and groups.

