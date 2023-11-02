'We were robbed' - Jim Goldie left frustrated after winner demoted for interference

Jim Goldie slammed the stewards' decision to demote his runner from winning the second division of the 1m4½f amateur jockeys' handicap after causing interference in the closing stages.

The Goldie-trained Graces Quest finished first past the post under Alice Keighley a neck in front of the Stella Barclay-trained Ghostly . But the stewards decided she had allowed her mount to drift left in the final furlong, which stopped Ghostly's rider Jack Nicholls riding out for a considerable period of time.

The result was overturned after the drift was deemed to have improved Graces Quest's placing and Keighley was also given a three-day ban for careless riding, which left Goldie frustrated.

"We were robbed. My understanding of the rules was if you're clear, then there was no interference," he told Sky Sports Racing. "Our horse went clear and then went towards the rail, and the lad behind rode into the back of them.

"We'll have a word with the owners [on an appeal], and poor Alice has got a three-day ban when I don't think she committed any offence. She moved her stick to her left-hand and then looked when she moved across. What was she supposed to do?"

Tate's long wait over

Tom Tate ended a 103-day wait for a winner after Brunello Breeze 's easy win in the first division of the 1m4½f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The four-year-old won by five and a half lengths under Patrick Millman to give Tate his first success since July.

Long journey rewarded

Jack Channon's sole runner on the card struck when Staincliff made the ten-hour round trip from his Berkshire base worthwhile in the 6f maiden.

