'It was an honour to be associated with such a brilliant horse' - rags-to-riches sprinter Shaquille retired to stud

One of racing's most remarkable stories has come to an end with news that star sprinter Shaquille has been retired to stud.

The cheaply bred colt, who came with profound quirks but enormous speed and was trained by a Yorkshire couple who had only ever had one runner in a Group 1 race before this year, will stand at Steve Parkin's Dullingham Park in Newmarket.

Parkin said: "We're delighted to have been able to secure a horse of Shaquille's ability and potential to stand at our new stallion farm. Julie, Steve and their team have done a terrific job with his racing career and we'll be working hard to ensure Shaquille is equally successful in his new career as a stallion."

Dullingham Park manager Ollie Fowlston added: "In addition to his obvious speed and ability, he's a tremendously good-looking horse with a wonderful temperament. We can't wait to show him to breeders from around the world during the Tattersalls December Sales."

Shaquille won three of his four starts as a two-year-old. He began his second season by refusing to enter the stalls on All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday, only to earn a trip to Royal Ascot with wins in a handicap at Newmarket and a Listed race at Newbury.

The three-year-old put up a remarkable display in the Commonwealth Cup , missing the break and trailing the field by five lengths early on yet coming from behind to lead inside the final furlong and win going away.

He missed the break again in the July Cup at Newmarket and pulled so hard that his jockey Rossa Ryan decided to send him to the front yet still had enough in reserve to complete a Group 1 double last achieved in 2015.

Shaquille: claimed the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Trainers Julie Camacho and Steve Brown said: "Shaquille has taken us to the very highest level and given us some of the most exciting days of our racing lives. We thank Martin for entrusting him to us, and we wish the team at Dullingham Park the best of luck for his stallion career. We look forward to training some of his progeny in years to come."

Shaquille, hailed as "a serious machine" by James Doyle who won twice on him, finished last in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on what turned out to be his final appearance. He missed the Champions Sprint at Ascot because he was reckoned not to be quite right.

Martin Hughes, owner-breeder of Shaquille, said: "It was an honour to be associated with such a brilliant horse. To breed him and to race him in my colours, and then to see him develop into a superstar on the track was thrilling.

"Both of his Group 1 wins were spectacular. I now look forward to partnering with Dullingham Park in his future career as a stallion."

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien hails 'unbelievable specimen' Paddington as star's retirement is announced

'She just felt different' - Chris Hayes hails four-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra after her retirement

'He's some athlete' - Shaquille surges to brilliant July Cup win despite another nightmare start

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.