'The government will have to listen' - Jockey Club boss optimistic as affordability checks petition surges past 40,000 names

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale says he is very pleased with the initial response to the launch of a petition aimed at stopping the introduction of affordability checks, which has attracted more than 40,000 signatures since its launch on Wenesday evening.

Truesdale is racing industry's nominated sponsor of the petition, which needs the support of 100,000 people to be given consideration for a debate in the UK parliament.

Talking to TalkSport's Lee McKenzie on Friday, Truesdale said he believed that ministers "will have to listen" to the voices of both racing professionals and ordinary fans of the sport, and that the petition was a key part of the wider lobbying effort designed to "keep up the momentum" against the introduction of affordability checks as envisaged by the Gambling Commission and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

"We are very pleased with the way that, not just the entire industry, but fans of the sport have got behind this," said Truesdale. "There have been a number of ways that we have been lobbying both the Gambling Commission and also the government very strongly on this – not just over the last few weeks but over a number of months – on the unintended consequences to racing and the jobs that depend on it, that this sort of thing can have."

Truesdale added: "We didn't just wake up two weeks ago and decide to do a petition, this is part of an ongoing campaign that racing and the betting industry have been very united on, and probably more united on this issue than anything that I can remember in my ten-plus years at the Jockey Club. That’s obviously great news."

Writing in the Racing Post the day after the petition was launched, Lucy Frazer, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, said: "I want to assure readers that the government has no intention of overregulating what for some is their profession, and for most people is a casual hobby."

Frazer went on to say: "While we, of course, cannot pre-empt the outcome of the Gambling Commission's consultation, we are hugely grateful to the 2,400 people and organisations who have contributed. The government is listening. British racing is a prized sporting institution, watched and enjoyed by millions around the world. The prime minister and I are determined to keep it that way."

Asked whether he felt the petition would have the desired influence with Frazer, the prime minister Rishi Sunak and gambling minister Stuart Andrew, Truesdale said he believes the united message being sent to government by the racing and betting industries is getting through.

Lucy Frazer: secretary of state for culture, media and sport Credit: Anadolu Agency

Truesdale said: "We think government will take notice of this. They have to. We accept that there is a clear need to address the [problem] gambling issue, to get a white paper through. But we just want this to be heard in terms of making sure that the changes are targeted and proportionate.

"This particular change is not something that people will countenance easily, given the infringements on civil liberties and personal freedoms, and I think government will listen to that."

Truesdale added: "The feedback we've been getting privately and to some degree in public – from Stuart Andrew in particular, who is the gambling minister and who I know is very concerned about this issue – has been positive.

"But we've got to keep up the momentum and we've got to keep the pressure on in any way we can because, when racing as an industry and a sport comes together on an issue like this, as we showed during the Covid pandemic, we can be very strong, and that's what we need be here."

