Big Evs strikes in Juvenile Turf Sprint to provide Mick Appleby with Breeders' Cup glory

Big Evs continued his incredible juvenile campaign with an impressive win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint at Santa Anita on Friday night.

Trained by Mick Appleby, Big Evs shone in Britain before heading Stateside with victories in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood.

Named after Paul Evans, the juvenile was giving owner Paul Teasdale and his family the sweetest of moments.

"Paul would love it," Teasdale said. "He would be like us - partying for a week. This is fantastic for Paul, it was a year Wednesday since he died and it's very fitting for a great guy and a great horse. We couldn't have written it any better.

"It's amazing."

Teasdale's wife Rachael added: "Mick is a true star and I've got to thank all the team at home."

Appleby, who trains in Leicestershire, was convinced he had the horse of his lifetime on his hands and so it proved when Big Evs shot clear in the hands of Tom Marquand, winning his first race at the meeting.

He was last seen flying home in Doncaster's Flying Childers and followed up in fine style.

Involved in horseracing for nearly 30 years, Appleby worked for the maverick trainer John Manners and had a spell with Roger Curtis before a link-up with Andrew Balding, which set him on his way to becoming a well-known figure in the sport.

He sent out his first runners in 2004 and it did not take long for him to become a respected figure in the game. He has since recorded more than 100 winners in three campaigns.

Jockey Tom Marquand and connections of Big Evs, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, he had yet to figure at the highest echelons of racing, but put that right with Big Evs, a Blue Point colt.

Marquand, a star in Britain but making his Breeders' Cup debut, said: "I'm super proud of the team. They've been meticulous in what they've done and he's a proper champion. It's a proper buzz to be on him and that's as sharp a race as you'll get but it felt so easy on him.

"We were pretty comfortable and he sort of blew the bend but as soon as he levelled up he was never going to get beat. It's great to be a part of it."

Marquand won the Flying Childers on Big Evs and added: "Plan A was to go forward, but they go pretty quick here and I was trying to save ground. He's a dude who takes it all so easy. I've offloaded the credit, but it is ridiculously easy riding horses like this on a fast track."

Nothing could take the grin off the face of Appleby, who rode over jumps but has since become a household name on the Flat.

"I'm still gobsmacked, to be honest - I can't believe it," he said. "All the staff have worked so hard and deserve it."

The first race of the 40th Breeders' Cup had its positions filled by European raiders with Valiant Force second and Starlust third.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.