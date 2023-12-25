'You'd have to love the way he hit the line ' - Mighty Bandit steps up to Graded company after impressive Punchestown debut

Mighty Bandit will bid to emulate stablemates Fil Dor and Zanahiyr by giving Gordon Elliott a record-equalling fifth success in the 2m Grade 2 Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle.

Jack Kennedy's mount was wildly impressive on his racecourse debut at Punchestown last month, quickening smartly to dash nine and a half lengths clear of a useful pair of Joseph O'Brien runners. The form has since been boosted with Harsh, who finished third, bolting up in a maiden hurdle at Cork, while fourth-placed Pacini scored at Fairyhouse.

The turn of foot Mighty Bandit showed to shoot to the lead as they straightened after the turn-in was sublime and he found an extra gear in the final 150 yards to really charge past the winning post.

The form has plenty of substance behind it given the subsequent efforts of those in behind, while it was also a top-class effort on the clock as he was nearly two seconds quicker than State Man was in winning the Morgiana over the same distance later on the card, albeit the latter carried 12lb more. He could be something special.

His stablemate Kala Conti renews her rivalry with the O'Brien-trained Nurburgring , who got the better of her by half a length in Grade 3 company at Fairyhouse last time out.

Eagle Fang finished 18 lengths behind in third and it looks a strong piece of form. Nurburgring has taken well to hurdles and is unlucky not to be unbeaten in three starts given he was demoted to second when first past the post at Listowel on his penultimate start.

Wodhooh got the race in the stewards' room on that occasion and she has since won her next three starts, including a Listed contest at Newbury.

O'Brien also saddles Cossack Chach , who finished runner-up to Wodhooh last month at Down Royal after landing a Killarney maiden hurdle. Both of O'Brien's runners have solid form in the book and are significant dangers to Mighty Bandit, although Nurburgring will have to concede 3lb to him.

Willie Mullins saddles five of the 12 runners, with four of them making their debut for Closutton. Kargese landed a Grade 3 hurdle at Auteuil in May and runs in the Kenny Alexander silks. Danny Mullins takes the ride and she is fitted with a first-time hood. Karafon , Karia Des Blaises and Miss Manzor are all making their Irish debuts, while Batman Girac will have to put a disappointing effort at Fairyhouse behind him when he was far too keen.

The Martin Brassil-trained Ose Partir , who finished ninth in that same Fairyhouse contest, completes the field.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nurburgring and Cossack Chach

Nurburgring won nicely at Fairyhouse and this is the logical next step. We're hoping for a good run from him. Cossack Chach has been training well and this race looks a nice opportunity for him to take a step up in class. It looks like by far the most competitive juvenile hurdle that has been run this season so we'll know where we are afterwards.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Batman Girac, Karafon, Kargese, Karia Des Blaises and Miss Manzor

Batman Girac disappointed badly when going right-handed last time and we are hoping that going left-handed will help him. Karafon was placed over hurdles at Auteuil. He looks like a big chaser in the making and we will be delighted if he finishes in the first four. Danny [Mullins] has picked Kargese, who won two hurdle races in France and will handle this ground. Her experience should ensure that she gets involved. Karia Des Blaises and Miss Manzor have both won over hurdles in France and we will find out where they fit in in the juvenile ranks.



Gordon Elliott, trainer of Mighty Bandit, Kala Conti and Kaleosun

Mighty Bandit was impressive at Punchestown. You'd have to love the way he hit the line there and it didn't look a bad maiden hurdle either. We hope he's a very nice juvenile. Jack [Kennedy] liked him that day and he's picked him here. Kala Conti has done very little wrong and was just touched off by Nurburgring at Fairyhouse. We hope she will continue to progress and she definitely has a squeak. Kaleosun will need to step up on what he showed in that race.

