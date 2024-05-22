'He should have a big chance' - can the Hannon yard add to outstanding record in National Stakes?

The rain that hit Sandown on Tuesday and Wednesday has changed the complexion of this card. That said, five of the six previous winners in the National Stakes field have already been successful with at least a slight ease underfoot.

Bookmakers are taking no chances with Hawaiian , whose Newbury maiden success on good to soft is working out excellently. The subsequent form figures of the six horses directly behind him that day read 1213252 and the Richard Hannon yard has been responsible for six winners of this Listed prize since 2007.

With a host of speedy juveniles in the trainer's ranks, it looks significant Hawaiian has been handed this assignment and a low draw (stall two) is typically no bad thing on the sprint course at Sandown, provided he doesn’t get boxed in by the far-side rail.

On paper the draw has been harsher to Enchanting Empress (six) and Rock Hunter (seven), who are closely matched on Ascot form and rate the chief dangers to Hawaiian according to the early market.

Experience can count for plenty in juvenile races and it will be interesting to see how unbeaten pair Sonic Blue (three) and Zminiature (four) have progressed after both made winning introductions at Doncaster.

Zminiature landed the 15-runner Brocklesby on soft and returns following a 61-day break. It's not known whether the absence was by design but that is an atypical gap between races for a precocious two-year-old. Also of concern is the fact only one subsequent winner has emerged from a race that usually throws up many more in the months that follow.

Sonic Blue’s victory on Town Moor three weeks ago remains untested, but it was a comfortable one and he may have slightly more upside than the initial betting suggests. A son of top sire Blue Point, he follows an identical route to last year’s runaway National Stakes scorer Elite Status, who captured the same maiden in similar fashion.

He's drawn nicely and everything's gone well since Newbury. I was happy with that first run where there was plenty of give in the ground, as there will be at Sandown. Hopefully that shouldn't be a problem. He's a nice two-year-old and should have a big chance.

We're really happy with Enchanting Empress, we think she'll be better when she goes six furlongs but there's a bit of juice in the ground and Sandown is a bit more of a test of stamina. She'd be our first choice. Reposado made lovely progress from his first run and I think he'll improve again. Whether he's good enough to worry her, I wouldn't know.

I think Sandown will suit him. He's not ideally drawn but we get a lead with him and get a bit of cover early. It's a small field but a good field and Hawaiian and Enchanting Empress will be tough to beat.

