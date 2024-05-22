'This is not the be-all and end-all' - will hot favourite Royal Rhyme see off his Brigadier Gerard Stakes rivals?

This year's Brigadier Gerard will pose a common question asked by punters: freshness or fitness?

While the chance of the Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura heading to the Listed Festival Stakes instead is surely factored into the market, there is still a resounding vote of confidence for freshness, with Royal Rhyme a short-priced favourite to defy a 215-day absence against his key market rival, who was last in action in March.

Just 1lb separates the pair on official ratings but Royal Rhyme has already been thrust into the heat of Group 1 competition having finished fifth, beaten just over five lengths, in the Champion Stakes in October. A return to that course and distance for the Prince of Wales's Stakes is on the cards, so how ready will he be for this?

This year, his trainer Karl Burke is 9-47 (19 per cent) with horses returning from more than 150 days off, for a £10.38 profit to a £1 stake. Compare that to Burke's 16 per cent strike-rate and £25.86 loss with all runners in that time, and the suggestion is he should be ready enough.

However, he has taken a keen hold on each of his last three runs and should that be the case here, the edge will surely be with Isle Of Jura if he runs. The Coral-Eclipse entry is adaptable, having won from a mile to 1m4f, and either extreme of pace could exploit any rustiness from Royal Rhyme.

George Scott with Isle of Jura at Eve Lodge Stables in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A strong gallop looks likely courtesy of the free-going Miss Cantik , who has led in four of her last six starts, while the strength of the race can be measured via Certain Lad , who is firmly established at this level and will be the favourite's biggest danger if Isle Of Jura deflects.

Race analysis by Maddy Playle

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Isle Of Jura

He had a wonderful winter and seems to have come back from Bahrain in particularly good shape. He's been training well and we're very much looking forward to getting him started back. Soft ground would be a concern for him. He does have the option at Goodwood on Friday if they have more suitable ground, and that's where we are leaning at the moment.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Elegancia

She's a filly who progressed last year and did well over the winter. It's a tough contest and ideally she wants better ground, but she'll take her chance in a small field in the hunt for some black type.

Karl Burke, trainer of Royal Rhyme

It's gone good to soft now and hopefully it won't get any quicker than that as he handles real soft ground. He's been ready to run for a month or more and this looks a nice opportunity for him. I have declared him at Goodwood on Friday just in case the ground is not right but it looks like it will be fine for him at Sandown. He's got no penalty in the Brigadier Gerard, which he would have in the Listed race. He's not a big horse and he hasn't grown in height but he's been working nicely. He got better as the season progressed last year and it could be the same this season. This is not the be-all and end-all but he goes there with a good chance.

Miss Cantik did most of her racing in France last season Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Amy Murphy, trainer of Miss Cantik

I wasn't surprised by the win last time, she was second in a Listed race not long ago and then was in a 0-105 handicap. She's in good form and did it well last time. The trip is a bit of a question mark but we're confident she'll stay.

Reporting by Scott Burton

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.