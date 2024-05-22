'The idea is for this and then Royal Ascot' - Heron contenders on trial for big-thinking connections

The Heron Stakes is a reliable trial for the St James's Palace Stakes, so for all it is only a Listed race it is clearly one targeted by connections with big plans

Five of the last eight winners of this race, including four of the last five, have gone on to run in the St James's Palace, recording eyecatching form figures of 31203. Without Parole won, while King Of Comedy and My Prospero were both beaten a neck. The '0', incidentally, was subsequent dual Group 1 victor Mostahdaf.

This year's entries include Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli and Irish Derby and Coral-Eclipse entry Almaqam . With just two runs apiece to their names they are most open to improvement in this field.

Ryan Moore, who has won this race three times in the last decade, suggested this was the race for Kikkuli following his maiden win at the Craven meeting, so it will be fascinating to see if Juddmonte's colt can back up Moore's thinking.

On Racing Post Ratings he has 24lb to find with the early favourite Ice Max , who cuts a contrasting figure after seven starts, making him the most experienced in the field alongside Son , whose Greenham fourth has taken several knocks.

Ice Max has smashed through the 100 mark on RPRs in two runs since being gelded in October, but geldings have a poor record in this with the two to have run since 2010 being beaten.

The drop back to a mile looks a smart move for the Classic Trial third Remaadd , while perhaps the opposite is needed for the interesting Craven third Sons And Lovers , who is by sire of the moment Study Of Man and has an Irish Derby entry.

Ed Walker, trainer of Almaqam

He won his maiden in good style last month. This will help guide where we are going with him. I think he'll be a stakes performer at some stage, the question is whether that's now or further down the line. I think a mile and a quarter will be his bag, but the stiff mile will be fine. He has to step up to the next level, but I think he can.

Karl Burke, trainer of Ice Max

Sheikh Obaid was very keen to step him up in trip and class. I'd have thought his best form was on soft ground, but he handled it slightly quicker last time. He seems in good shape and the idea is for this to be his last run over a mile and then step up to a mile and a quarter at Royal Ascot.

William Haggas, trainer of Remaadd

He's very well and Tom [Marquand] is very keen to try him at a mile. He should enjoy any cut in the ground.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Son

It looks a nice race for him. There's not much difference in being at the top of the handicap and these sort of races so we'll take our chance. He's in good form and I was pleased with his last run.

