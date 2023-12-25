Loughglynn bids to emulate the likes of Faugheen and Penhill by landing Grade 2 honours at Limerick

Willie Mullins has landed this Grade 2 with some top-notchers, including dual Cheltenham Festival winners Faugheen and Penhill, and runs Loughglynn in a bid for a seventh victory in the race.

Loughglynn showed real promise in his bumper campaign, particularly on his second start when he edged out Firefox at Naas by three-quarters of a length. That rival has gone on to land his next four starts, most notably when claiming the scalp of Ballyburn at Fairyhouse over hurdles this month and is one of the most exciting novice hurdlers around.

The five-year-old Loughglynn then ran with credit when ninth in the Champion Bumper, given he was one of the first off the bridle before they swung in and stayed on well to be beaten 12 and a half lengths.

He made a few clumsy errors when running out a ten-length winner of a Punchestown maiden hurdle last month and had a tendency to wander approaching some of his jumps, but he will almost certainly have learned plenty from the experience.

He seems to have a big engine and this 2m7f trip should bring out the best in him.

Gordon Elliott landed this last season with Favori De Champdou and saddles two strong contenders in the Gigginstown-owned pair Search For Glory and Stellar Story.

Search For Glory relished the step back up to three miles when running out a cosy winner of a Grade 3 at Cork this month. He is a strong stayer and seems to be improving with each start, although he will have to concede 3lb to some talented rivals.

Stellar Story should enjoy this trip given he looked to be stamina-laden in his bumper campaign, particularly when he pulled out all the stops to deny Ile Atlantique at Naas.

The six-year-old has taken well to hurdles, landing a Navan maiden event in good style before finishing third behind Slade Steel in a 2m4f Grade 2.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare Banprionsa made a promising start to life over hurdles when runner-up to Abi's Champ at Cork, and went one better at Tramore on her next start. This is a pretty sizeable step up in grade given that didn't look the strongest of contests, but she clearly has plenty of talent and is learning with each start.

John McConnell's Dripsey Moon acquitted himself well when runner-up at Kelso in October as he was giving 4lb to useful winner Cadell, while the Terence O'Brien-trained Answer To Kayf travelled powerfully before being caught late on by Waterford Whispers at Fairyhouse this month. He shaped nicely there and the form of his Limerick success is working out well, however the step up in trip could be a concern.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Search For Glory and Stellar Story

They're both nice stayers and should make into lovely novice chasers next season. The step up in trip will hopefully suit Stellar Story as he was just outsprinted over a shorter trip at Navan last time. He looks a stayer. Search For Glory is a strong stayer and has had a good start to the season. I thought that was a career best from him last time at Cork. He was well on top at the line and hopefully there's more to come. He has plenty going for him and will have no problem with conditions.

Terence O'Brien, trainer of Answer To Kayf

The handicapper has him at 128, so if the handicapper is right he's probably 10lb or 12lb out of it. It'll be an uphill battle but he seems in good form. We always felt he was a stayer, so hopefully the step up in trip will suit. He travelled nearly too well if anything at Fairyhouse and the winner came with a wet sail. It looked a decent enough race, but this is a big step up. He's a course winner and we'll let him take his chance.

John McConnell, trainer of Dripsey Moon

It's a big step up, but he wasn't right when he ran at Kelso and he's in a good place now. He's got a very good attitude and seems to have a bit of class about him, so I'm hoping he could be a Cheltenham horse.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Loughglynn

He showed how tough he is when beating Firefox in a Naas bumper last year. He won his maiden hurdle at Punchestown last time and this longer trip will be right up his street. We think he can take another step forward here.

