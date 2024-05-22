'The trip will really suit him' - is a new staying star about to emerge in the Henry II Stakes?

It feels like it could be a year for an up-and-comer in the staying division and there are no shortage of those in this Group 3. John and Thady Gosden already have one new kid on the block with Gold Cup steamer Gregory, and they have another in the shape of Sweet William.

He was largely progressive as a four-year-old last season, when the pick of his efforts was a close second behind Trueshan in the Doncaster Cup off level weights. Sweet William now receives 7lb from that rival and thrashed him when they met on these terms at Ascot last time.

The problem for Sweet William is he finished only third at Ascot and, although he put seven and a half lengths on Trueshan, he was a length and a quarter behind the runner-up Caius Chorister, who reopposes on the same terms. Improvement is clearly needed.

However, Sweet William appeared to pay for getting into a duel with winner Coltrane and weakened badly close home, so maybe Caius Chorister was flattered picking up the pieces.

Trueshan has a stiff task at the weights giving upwards of 7lb to all of his rivals, but the rain has turned conditions in his favour. He will no doubt be followed by his loyal legion of supporters once again, but it will be a surprise if he is able to hold off his younger rivals.

Chesspiece (blue silks) locked in battle with Desert Hero in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Maybe the best of them will be Chesspiece, who probably holds the strongest piece of form on offer as he was only a length behind Middle Earth in the Noel Murless at Ascot last October, with the first two clear, and that rival won the Aston Park at Newbury on Saturday.

Chesspiece evidently had an impossible task attempting to concede 3lb to that class act at Ascot and is certain to improve for his reappearance fifth in the John Porter at Newbury.

The step up to two miles for the first time also promises to bring plenty of further progress and, if there is one horse who can blow the race apart, it's probably him.

Prydwen didn't want the rain but Metier can't get enough of it and Ryan Moore is a good booking for the Harry Fry team. However, he has loads to find, as does Miss Cynthia.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground and weather

The going is good to soft on both the round and sprint tracks and clerk of the course Andrew Cooper does not envisage much change before the opening race tomorrow evening, although predicting the weather this week has proved troublesome.

"At about 3pm on Tuesday it started raining and it was generally light until about 6-7pm and then stopped," he said. "There was a sharp shower just before midnight. We came in on Wednesday with 15mm from 2pm to 2am.

"Wednesday has been a day of bits and pieces of rain without it really adding up to a great deal. These forecasts this week are the weathermen were really struggling to get any detail to how this low pressure system was going to track. We really weren't expecting it.

"Thursday looks mainly dry, with the chance of a light shower, but I'd be surprised if we weren't at similar ground."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Trueshan

I think he's come on a bit from Ascot and he seems in very good form. We've still got the Group 1 penalty, which is making life awfully difficult, it's very tough trying to give these horses weight. I hope they get a drop of rain, but I'd like to get another run into him.

David Menuisier, trainer of Caius Chorister

She’s been absolutely grand since Ascot. She came out of the race beautifully. She’s not a flashy worker and is hard to gauge in the morning but from what we can tell, we’re pleased. She’s not ground dependent and rain will make it a real test of stamina, which is no bad thing with a view to the Gold Cup.

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier

We were all set to run in the Chester Cup but the ground was too quick so I’m pleased to see the rain for him. At the weights we’ve got it all to do but we’re keen to run him where conditions suit. He’s got the option of waiting for a handicap at Haydock on Saturday, but they have an amber rain warning and we’ll go to Sandown if it looks like they won’t be able to race. If Haydock is slow ground but raceable, there’s every chance we’d reroute him.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

He’s been a superstar this year and picked up lots of prize-money. We seem to have worked out a style of racing which suits him. He’s got an entry in the Gold Cup and the Northumberland Plate and we’ll consider both races nearer the time. He wouldn't want any more rain and if there was more soft than good in the going description, he won’t run.

Robert Havlin and Sweet William win the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Sweet William

He ran a good race first time out at Ascot. It's brought him forward and we're looking forward to running him.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece

He had a great season last year and it was a nice first run back. We’re looking forward to stepping him up to two miles for the first time. It looks like there is plenty of rain around, which he shouldn’t mind. He’s nice and progressive and we think the trip will really suit him.

William Butler, assistant to Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Miss Cynthia

She’s very consistent but on the figures she’s got a lot to do. She stays well and she goes in any ground. We're aiming for the stars but she seems to finish second in any race she runs in so she may as well try and finish second here. We’re realistic but if the rain dents the others she could be there to pick up the pieces.

