Unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill attempts to serve up another Boxing Day treat for racing fans in the Christmas Hurdle

As preview analysis writers, our primary focus lies with highlighting sources of betting value. Such a goal is almost impossible when Constitution Hill comes to town, yet his races generate just as much excitement as the best punting heats due to the fact we are already dealing with an all-time great.

That is in spite of Constitution Hill still being incredibly lightly raced. Few jumpers reach their zenith at the age of six after just seven starts under rules. The door for further improvement remains open, although perhaps not as widely as it looked before the Champion Hurdle.

Constitution Hill’s remarkable story took its first mini blip in the Aintree Hurdle 257 days ago. A three-length victory over Sharjah resulted in a 10lb lower Racing Post Rating than for his success at the Cheltenham Festival four weeks earlier. A 167 RPR was his lowest since the 2022 Tolworth (152).

It was a backward step for Constitution Hill, albeit one that still resulted in a comfortable victory. The lack of a strong gallop in the Aintree Hurdle (poorest relative time on the card) and perhaps Cheltenham taking something out of him are rational justifications for his least impressive winning effort so far.

There will be no excuses for Constitution Hill not to dazzle at Kempton. He has been ready to run since the cancelled Fighting Fifth in early December and is familiar with this course and distance on ground that is optimal.

Attesting to the point the Christmas Hurdle is essentially a one-horse race is the reality that his greatest danger on paper, progressive five-year-old Rubaud , is yet to record an RPR within 18lb of Constitution Hill’s least convincing success at Aintree.

Enjoy catching a glimpse of the best horse in training and potentially the greatest to jump a hurdle. His sightings can be rare – history tells us we might see him only twice more this season.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Constitution Hill: the unbeaten superstar returns to action on Boxing Day

'He's all ready to go' – no Henderson headaches over Constitution Hill

Nicky Henderson has hailed Constitution Hill's uncomplicated nature as the trainer finally takes the wraps off jump racing's brightest star.

Henderson has endured a few sleepless nights in recent weeks trying to get Constitution Hill and King George contender Shishkin to Kempton in the best possible shape, but the unbeaten hurdler appears to have taken everything in his stride.

First, Constitution Hill's intended comeback in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle was called off and then a week later he was declared a non-runner for the rescheduled contest at Sandown due to the testing ground.

Instead, the Champion Hurdle hero makes his belated first start of the season in a race he won by 17 lengths from now-retired stablemate Epatante last year.

"He's fine and he's all ready to go," said Henderson. "Newcastle was off but it happens quite regularly in the winter and you have to learn to do these things. It's not easy – but he's easy. He's such a level-headed horse and it's not complicated with him."

A perfect seven from seven under rules, Michael Buckley's six-time Grade 1 winner is streets ahead of his rivals on official ratings – closest is the 26lb inferior Rubaud – and conditions look ideal for him to put on his latest show.

"The ground is good, he's good and we've just got to hope it all works again," said Henderson.

The race will be a first start for Constitution Hill since connections opted against going chasing to target another victory in the Champion Hurdle, for which he is a best-priced 4-9 with Ladbrokes.

Henderson often has multiple runners in a race he has won a record 11 times and First Street, beaten as the 1-7 favourite in a match on his chase debut at this track last month, joins Constitution Hill in the line-up.

"There's very good prize-money here and he's actually very well in himself," said the trainer.

"Perhaps he wasn't at his best when he went chasing last time and I can't say he really enjoyed it. He's a very quick jumper of a hurdle and I figured a race would do him good and he might earn something. He's a very good horse in his own right.

"He's in a handicap the day after but he's got 12st 1lb, which is not very easy. He's one who's caught at the top of the handicap but is not a Grade 1 horse."

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Rubaud

We've got a mountain to climb but he loves the track, he loves the ground and it would be nice to think we could finish a good second. He's the right age to keep on improving and he’s definitely come on since Wincanton.

Alan King, trainer of Sceau Royal

We decided to run here rather than at Ascot on Saturday because it was going to be no easy task in a handicap there and the owners felt we could pick up some prize-money here.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read our Boxing Day previews:

12.45 Kempton: 'You wouldn't see a novice jump better' - who expects a big effort from his runner in this competitive handicap chase?

1.05 Aintree: 'We've had our eye on this since the Royal Bond' - Gordon Elliott takes aim at the British novices with Grade 1 star Farren Glory

1.10 Leopardstown: 'You'd have to love the way he hit the line ' - Mighty Bandit steps up to Graded company after impressive Punchestown debut

1.20 Kempton: 'He’s always looked phenomenal' - quotes and analysis on a fascinating Kauto Star Novices' Chase

1.33 Limerick: Loughglynn bids to emulate the likes of Faugheen and Penhill by landing Grade 2 honours

1.35 Wetherby: 'He stays and has a nice weight - he must have a great chance' - who expects to dominate a tricky Rowland Meyrick chase?

2.20 Leopardstown: Arkle favourite fancied to make it a perfect ten for Willie Mullins in final ever Racing Post Novice Chase

2.30 Kempton: 'He's as good a chance I'll get of winning a King George' - key quotes for Kempton's Boxing Day feature

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.