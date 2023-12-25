'We've had our eye on this since the Royal Bond' - Gordon Elliott takes aim at the British novices with Grade 1 star Farren Glory

The Irish dominated the Grade 1 novice hurdles at Cheltenham last season but they aren't always well represented in other top-level events in Britain. That's not the case here, however, as Gordon Elliott fields a strong candidate.

He brings Farren Glory across the Irish Sea and the six-year-old must be among the better novices at Cullentra House because he comes into this race with a Grade 1 win already to his name.

Farren Glory gave Elliott his fourth win from the last seven runnings of the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, but it's possible to pick holes in the form. The runner-up King Of Kingsfield is a maiden over hurdles and the fourth-placed Bialystok is rated just 138, so this may be a stiffer test.

Nicky Henderson has a strong team of novice hurdlers this season and he steps Jango Baie up in class following his hard-fought victory over Tellherthename at Ascot last month. There was just a nose between the winner and second that day and they reoppose on the same terms.

To make things more interesting, Tellherthename has improved since according to Racing Post Ratings. He is now 2lb clear of Jango Baie on those figures, having been given an RPR of 126 for his easy win at Huntingdon, and therefore has a chance of reversing the form.

Henderson has the best recent record of any trainer in this race, but Paul Nicholls won it last year with Tahmuras and has had two other seconds from seven runners in the last ten seasons.

Nicholls runs Jackpot D'Athou , who showed improved form on his first start following wind surgery when successful on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last month, and Tahmuras had also won a maiden hurdle at that track before scoring here. That might be a tip in itself.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Jingle Jango

The name, time and place may have changed but not the man to beat. Nicky Henderson is always a trainer to look out for in Grade 1 novice hurdles.

He has won the Tolworth a record six times, most recently with the brilliant Constitution Hill in January 2022, and has every chance of landing the first Formby at its new home of Aintree.

This is just the sort of race that will have been in mind when Jango Baie was bought for £170,000 in February, 11 days after he had finished a promising second on his debut in an Irish point-to-point.

He earned his place in the line-up by making a successful start over hurdles at Ascot, in a contest his trainer won with the top-class Altior eight years prior.

Jango Baie: out to enhance Nicky Henderson's record in the Grade 1 contest Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jango Baie pulled his way into the lead before halfway that day as the others were not going fast enough for a horse described as "rather exuberant" by Henderson, who will be hoping for a stronger pace this time.

The trainer said: "It was a good race at Ascot that he won last time. He was a bit keen that day and he should be more relaxed this time. It's a Grade 1 race and it will be very competitive."

What they say

Paul Robson, trainer of Cannock Park

He's improved bundles since Cheltenham. He didn't have an easy run up to that race but it's been plain sailing since, he looks brilliant and there will be no excuses. It's a proper Supreme trial with a lot of strength in depth, but he's earned his place.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Farren Glory

He was strong at the line in the Royal Bond and Jack [Kennedy] was delighted with him. It might not have been the greatest Royal Bond ever run, but he won it well. We've had our eye on this race ever since and he has come out of Fairyhouse in great form. He should go close.

Alan King, trainer of Favour And Fortune

He's won both his races over hurdles and had a bit of a break after his last victory at Wetherby with this race in mind. He's back in good shape and while this is obviously a big jump up in grade, he's a smart prospect and has earned this chance.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Florida Dreams

He has a lot of potential. He did the job all right last time at Ayr and I'm looking forward to the step up.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Jackpot D'Athou

He won quite well at Chepstow. It's a big step up in class and the more it rains the better.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Kamsinas

I'm really looking forward to running him. It's a deep race with some lovely horses in there, but he won a novice round Worcester, then won a Grade 2 contest at Haydock, and I hope he can run another good race.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Making Headway

He's in good form but he'll need the ground to be soft to be competitive. He's improving but he's going to want a trip in time and over two miles he'll need it on the soft side.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Tellherthename

He's a very exciting horse who we think has a lot of natural speed and we're looking forward to seeing him run. He couldn't be better and his preparation has gone very well.

Mickael Seror, trainer of July Flower

She has a lot of natural speed and, when they go a decent gallop, can produce an impressive turn of foot. I schooled her over English hurdles last year when it looked like she might be sold and my idea was always that, if she did end up staying with me, I would take her across the Channel to race there.

Reporting by David Carr

