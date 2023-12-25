Arkle favourite fancied to make it a perfect ten for Willie Mullins in final ever Racing Post Novice Chase

The absence of Inthepocket, who was ruled out of the race on Friday with a setback having only been supplemented on Tuesday, has erased much of the intrigue from the final running of the Racing Post Novice Chase.

The event is being axed next year as part of a revamp of the jumps programme by Horse Racing Ireland and its last hurrah could see another subsequent winner of the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Facile Vega is 9-4 joint-favourite alongside Marine Nationale with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the 2024 Arkle, and it is hard to imagine his price contracting any further after this given he only has three rivals to beat and is long odds-on to make it two from two over fences.

His successful chasing debut at Navan was not flawless, but he ought to have learnt plenty from the experience and beating Inthepocket in the manner he did was no mean feat. He earned an RPR of 155 for that, but that is 2lb shy of what Found A Fifty got for chasing home I Am Maximus in the Drinmore, so he will need to improve again on the figures.

Facile Vega was rated 13lb superior to Found A Fifty over hurdles and the early evidence suggests the 2022 Champion Bumper winner will be every bit as good over fences as he was over hurdles. He is going to be extremely hard to beat.

His trainer Willie Mullins is chasing a record extending tenth win in the race and a fourth straight victory following on from Franco De Port (2020), Ferny Hollow (2021) and Saint Roi (2022).

Gordon Elliott has only won it once with Clarcam in 2014, but Found A Fifty is most certainly the main danger to Facile Vega.

He was a decisive winner of a Down Royal beginners' chase before trading at 1.7 in-running on the Betfair Exchange when upped to 2m4f in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse. He was outstayed by I Am Maximus there, having mastered the front-running Letsbeclearaboutit. He won that battle but lost the war.

Returning to 2m1f might play to his strengths and he could get his own way in front if Patrick Mullins leaves him alone on Facile Vega.

Sharjah seemingly had his limitations exposed in the Drinmore and perhaps age is catching up on him. He will be more at home at this track over this trip, but looks up against it and My Mate Mozzie would surely be better suited by a bigger field where Keith Donoghue could smuggle him into the race. The Grand Annual would look an ideal long-term target.

'I'm very excited, it looks like a great opportunity for him'

Patrick Mullins is relishing reuniting with Facile Vega as the pair bid to maintain their unbeaten record together, with Paul Townend on duty in the King George at Kempton on Allaho.

The record-breaking amateur has a flawless four from four record on the imposing six-year-old and is hoping to repeat his silky smooth success on Douvan back in 2015. That was the day he beat subsequent Gold Cup winner Sizing John by 18 lengths.

Mullins said: "I'm very excited to get back on Facile Vega. We obviously had a great season together two seasons ago. It looks like a good opportunity for him here and hopefully he can add another Grade 1 to his CV.

Facile Vega: made a winning chase debut at Navan Credit: Caroline Norris

"I had a great spin around on Douvan in this race and hopefully this goes as well as that did."

Willie Mullins said it took something special for his son to desert Sharjah.

The champion trainer stated: "Patrick has deserted Sharjah for Facile Vega and there aren’t many horses that would persuade him to do that. Everything has been going well at home. The other three won’t make it easy for him but he’s doing everything right in the build-up."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Found A Fifty

He didn't do a whole lot wrong in the Drinmore and was just outstayed by an Irish Grand National winner who stays much further. He's not short of pace so this shorter trip shouldn't pose a problem. He's always looked like he would make a better chaser than hurdler and it looks that way already. We're looking forward to this and he's in great form, although Facile Vega will be hard to beat.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of My Mate Mozzie

He's probably in the deep-end in this race but it should be nice ground which will suit him. Hopefully there will be a bit of pace on and he can run a nice race. There's only four runners so hopefully he can jump around and get a share of the prize-money.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Sharjah

He disappointed in the Drinmore where the very heavy ground found him out early enough. It wasn’t a great prep for this race but he usually finds some of his best form in winter festivals at Leopardstown and by all accounts the ground on the chase track will be in his favour.

