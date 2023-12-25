'You wouldn't see a novice jump better' - who expects a big effort from his runner in this competitive handicap chase?

There is no longer a novice handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but this race (12.45) used to be a key pointer to it and remains every bit as intriguing as a stepping stone to bigger things.

This season, though, such a step up may be harder as the race has been dropped from a 0-140 to a 0-135, and three horses have the maximum rating. The trends had previously favoured lower-weighted horses with untapped potential, but those who appear to have the most scope here are towards the top of the weights.

Idalko Bihoue is the most interesting from that perspective, as the most lightly raced, joint-youngest and with a CV showing flashes of brilliance. The best example of that was his seven-length rout at Cheltenham in October, for which he is up 8lb to a mark of 135. He was third in Grade 1 company as a novice hurdler and clearly has the ability to figure. He looks the right favourite.

Blow Your Wad , the other five-year-old, could not keep up with Le Patron when second in a Sandown handicap last time but that form has had an almighty boost with the winner following up at Grade 1 level, and rated 28lb higher than when he conceded over a stone to him in November. His turn is coming.

The each-way angle looks to be Outlaw Peter who won over 2m5f here over hurdles in March. That is up there with the strongest form any of these has shown over hurdles and his jumping was decent enough when winning a match at Newton Abbot. He was pulled up last time but was kicked at the start and clearly ran no race at all. If a line is drawn through that, he could be value.

What they say

Tom Bellamy, rider of General Medrano

It’s a competitive race but he’s done nothing but improve over fences and Brave Kingdom, who beat him last time, went on to boost the form by winning at Newbury. Kempton should suit him and I'm very much looking forward to getting back on him.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Idalko Bihoue

It's a good race. Kempton is different to Cheltenham but he gallops and jumps well, so he should be all right. He's best fresh, so he's been off for a bit and good to soft ground should be fine for him.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Blow Your Wad

He's ever so consistent but bumps into good horses all the time. The flat track and two and a half miles around Kempton should suit him well and he jumped exceptionally well on his first run over fences.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Outlaw Peter

He got kicked at the start last time and he never went. He was sore for a week or ten days afterwards and you can forget that run. He loves Kempton and he loves good ground, so he’s got a nice chance.

Alan King, trainer of Es Perfecto

He delighted us with his first run at Cheltenham; you wouldn't see a novice jump better than he did that day. He's been given a bit of time since then, seems in good order and should run well.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Off To A Flyer

I've been waiting to run him over fences. He's schooled very well and he ran in a point-to-point. If the ground dries out the two [miles] four [furlongs] might be sharp enough around Kempton, but we'll ride him positively. I thought he ran well last time and he'll be a better chaser than hurdler.

