'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts

Haydock's John of Gaunt Stakes is Saturday's highlight. Who wins it?

Gary Capewell, broadcaster Given there's not a lot on ratings between the market leaders and with the likelihood that a few of them will go forward, my pick is Ramazan , who may get a good tow into the race. The Richard Fahey yard has had an excellent week and Ramazan comes here off a career-best last time, albeit in handicap company. We know he likes Haydock and top of the ground, so he rates the value call.

Pat Cooney, bet365 This is a first try in Group 3 company for Ramazan but he brings a good level of handicap form. His last run was a career-best and the visor he wore then is on again. It’s no harm having a Richard Fahey runner on your side given his current run of form.

James Hill, tipster Witch Hunter for me. He's run well the last twice, including when finishing third in the Lockinge, but I don't think we have quite seen the very best of him this year. All his winning form is short of a mile, so the drop back to 7f will definitely help, and he's a big threat to all if the race is run to suit.