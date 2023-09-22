'This really should be his day and he's got a great chance' - top trainers on their Ayr Gold Cup hopefuls

Orazio , a beaten favourite in two of the season’s premier 6f handicaps on his last two starts, bids to make it third time lucky.

Incredibly, the Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old was sent off as short as 7-2 for the Wokingham and 100-30 for the Stewards' Cup despite both races attracting 27 runners.

He finished a creditable sixth at Royal Ascot before failing to get his hooves out of the mud at Goodwood in conditions Hills described as "unraceable".

There ought to be no excuses in terms of underfoot conditions this time. "The ground should be perfect for him," Hills said. "His draw looks okay, too. You can forget his run in the Stewards' Cup – it was unraceable that day.

"His price was mad in the Stewards' Cup – you wouldn't want to back anything at 10-3 in that sort of ground, let alone in a race like that – but we do think there is more to come from him. He goes there with a good chance."

RP recommends

Sky Bet are paying seven places on each-way bets on the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday, September 23. That's three places more than standard each-way terms and one more than other bookmakers.

New customers can get £30 in free bets when signing up for an account. Find out more here .

Bielsa 'freshened up for the race'

Bielsa , hero of the race two years ago when managing to defeat Great Ambassador by two and a quarter lengths, could finish only 14th in 2022, but arguably returns in better form this time.

The eight-year-old showed the fire still burns when winning at York’s Dante meeting in May, and he finished an excellent third to Aberama Gold in atrocious conditions at Goodwood in early August.

Bielsa has been carefully prepared for this race ever since, and Adam Ryan, assistant to the gelding’s trainer Kevin Ryan, said: "He won the race two years ago and loves Ayr. He's been freshened up for the race and we're very happy with him."

The stable's other two runners, Magical Spirit and Aleezdancer , are also reported in good shape.

"Magical Spirit won the Silver Cup in good fashion three years ago and has run several solid races this year," Ryan said. "This race has been his target for a while."

Any rain will enhance Aleezdancer's chance. "The tougher the conditions underfoot, the better his chance," Ryan revealed.

Rain won't help Summerghand

David O'Meara fears the rain which fell at Ayr on Thursday may have compromised Summerghand's chance of winning the race for a second consecutive year.

"He ran well in Ireland last time and goes there in good form," he said. "The middle draw looks fine, but the rain will not be to his advantage. He will act on the ground but is more effective on a faster surface."

O'Meara is also represented by Stewards' Cup hero Aberama Gold and Escobar , who ideally needs further.

"Aberama Gold disappointed in the Portland," O'Meara said. "Nothing has come to light so we'll roll the dice again. The rain will suit him.

"Six furlongs is plenty sharp enough for Escobar, but we ran him in the race last year and he went on to win the Challenge Cup at Ascot on his next start."

What they say

David Evans, trainer of Rohaan

He is very well handicapped but doesn't appear to be the horse he was last season. However, there have been genuine excuses for most of his recent defeats and he's been pleasing me at home. This race should suit him and Saturday really should be his day. I think he's got a great chance. The draw looks okay – he can come across to the middle if necessary.

Katie Scott, trainer of Gweedore

I wouldn't be 100 per cent sure about whether the trip will suit him. He has never run over six furlongs in his life, but it's a great opportunity to have a runner in a great race like this. He has progressed all season and goes there in great form. I hope he has a wee each-way chance.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Significantly

He has come out of the Portland really well. We were thrilled with his run at Doncaster. He was staying on well at the finish so the extra trip at Ayr should be in his favour. The draw seems fine – he is next to last year's winner [Summerghand] – and the ground should suit him. He's in fine shape.

Good to soft maintained with dry weather expected

Conditions are likely to remain as good to soft for Saturday's meeting despite the arrival of unexpected showers midway through Friday's card.

The forecast for Saturday is dry and clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said on Friday evening: "We had a wee bit of soft ground down the back but times today look like they've picked up from Thursday, so it seems to be getting quicker.

"I spoke to a few jockeys after the first couple of races and they thought it rode much the same as yesterday, so it might creep back to being slightly drier but I don't think it’s going to move too much.

"It's meant to be dry all night and tomorrow, with no more rain until Saturday evening, so hopefully the forecasts are right this time."

Saturday previews:

1.30 Newbury: 'We need to get a run into her' - can anyone stop high-class Sense Of Duty on belated comeback?

2.25 Ayr: 'We've trained him for this race - who fancies their Ayr Silver Cup chances?

2.30 Curragh: 'He's a fine, big horse who we like' - which of the Ballydoyle brigade can resume their Beresford domination?

3.00 Ayr: 'I find it odd she's such a short-price favourite but I hope the market is right' - key quotes for the Firth of Clyde

3.15 Newbury: 'I just don't know whether this ground will suit him' - who will handle testing conditions best in Mill Reef?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.