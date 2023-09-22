'We need to get a run into her' - can anyone stop high-class Sense Of Duty on belated comeback?

In an action-packed weekend featuring fascinating puzzles like the Ayr Gold Cup, Mill Reef Stakes, Beresford Stakes and Irish Cesarewitch, perhaps the most fascinating runner of all turns up in the lesser-known World Trophy and that is Sense Of Duty.

The four-year-old looked a potential superstar when pummelling Annaf by four and a half lengths in the Chipchase Stakes in June 2022 for a Racing Post Rating of 119, but hasn't run since then.

To put the Newcastle performance into perspective, only five horses have recorded a superior RPR in sprints this season. They are Bradsell, Shaquille, Highfield Princess, Live In The Dream and Art Power, so Sense Of Duty has earned her place in excellent company.

The rest in this Group 3 are fighting for second if she replicates that form. However, a 455-day break and the prospect of deep ground are logical reasons to exercise caution as a potentially undercooked Sense Of Duty builds towards the Champions Sprint at Ascot.

Sense Of Duty’s sire and dam were both withdrawn on account of soft ground in their careers and she is yet to race on slower than good. The tactical nature of small-field sprints also potentially leaves her vulnerable on this first attempt at 5f.

It is interesting that this daughter of Showcasing retains an entry in a conditions race at Beverley on Tuesday. That is another potential option for her Champions Day warm-up if connections decide not to race on this potentially desperate surface, though her trainer insists he has few concerns.

Conditions will provide few fears for the remaining four. Designer produced her best effort on heavy going at Doncaster last season. Thunderbear is a soft-ground winner over 6f, as are Raasel and Nymphadora over the minimum trip. The alternatives are easy to identify if you are a Sense Of Duty sceptic in this type of race.

Connections of favourite Sense Of Duty hope this will be the ideal springboard to a bid for Group 1 glory on British Champions Day next month, as she makes her belated return from a lengthy injury absence.

The four-year-old progressed rapidly through the ranks in three starts last year, but has not been seen since her impressive win in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June 2022.

She makes her comeback with a first try at the minimum trip, having exclusively raced over six furlongs before. Her trainer William Haggas hopes it will put her spot on for a tilt at the British Champions Sprint at Ascot, a race she is available at 16-1 for.

Haggas said: "She's fine and needs to race, as we are trying hard to get her to go to Champions Day next month. She's never run over this trip before and it's not ideal, but we need to get a run into her. It's nice to get her going again."

Haggas is also unfazed about the testing conditions that are expected to be in store for Sense Of Duty's comeback.

He added: "She might get caught out on it, but I don't mind the ground for her. She's had problems with fractures in the spring and last year, but we hope it's all behind her now."

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Raasel

He's in good order, but we just hope the ground won't be too bad. He last ran six days ago but he's a hardy horse and looked like he'd have a decent chance in this. He's been a real star and has got a good chance to get another Group win under his belt.

Richard Brown, racing manager to St Albans Bloodstock, owners of Nymphadora and Sense Of Duty

Nymphadora ran well in the Nunthorpe and has been great for Andrew [Balding, trainer]. She'll enjoy the ground and this looks like a good opportunity for her. It's her last season and if she runs well, we might try and bow out in the Prix de l'Abbaye, but she's been great fun for us. We're delighted to have Sense Of Duty back and the ground should suit. We do have that one eye on Ascot though.

