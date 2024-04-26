'They both have lovely chances' - does Paul Nicholls hold the aces in this competitive handicap hurdle?

This is a race Paul Nicholls targets. Getaway Trump won it for him five years ago and Knappers Hill was successful two years ago, while the Ditcheat trainer also saddled Mont Des Avaloirs to finish fourth in 2018 and Flic Ou Voyou to take second three seasons ago.

Both his winners were partnered by Harry Cobden and, with the stable’s number one rider bidding to seal his first jockeys’ championship, it’s a good bet he will have had the choice between Fire Flyer and Panjari . Cobden has opted for the former.

Fire Flyer was last seen in the EBF Final over two-and-a-half miles at the track last month, but he was a no-show in his hat-trick bid. He was pulled up and Nicholls went on to put forward the testing ground as an excuse after the race. These conditions should suit better.

Fire Flyer had beaten the reopposing Secret Squirrel by a neck off level weights on good ground at Taunton on his previous outing, and the pair renew rivalry on the same terms, but with Secret Squirrel having won since. So has that rival improved enough to reverse places?

Fire Flyer: the choice of jockey Harry Cobden Credit: Edward Whitaker

Racing Post Ratings suggest he has, giving Secret Squirrel a 4lb edge on his old rival, but it’s worth noting that Knappers Hill had run disappointingly in the EBF Final before his win in this race two years ago, so Fire Flyer takes a path his trainer has had success on before.

Secret Squirrel’s form also ties in with others in the line up as he beat Helnwein , Lario and King Of Tara at Taunton two weeks ago, and also had the measure of Act Of Authority when the pair met in a bumper at that same track in March last year. There is a big weight turnaround, though.

Act Of Authority was conceding 10lb to Secret Squirrel when beaten four and three-quarter lengths on that occasion, but now gives that rival just 3lb and could reverse those placings.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Fire Flyer and Panjari

Fire Flyer is a very nice horse. He won well at Taunton but was a bit disappointing in the EBF Final. I don't think he was right that day and the ground was testing. This is more his trip and I think he has a nice handicap mark. I don't think there's much between him and Panjari, who bolted in last week. The handicapper put him up nine pounds for winning an egg-and-spoon race, but he's a nice horse and Freddie [Gingell] takes off five pounds, so they both have lovely chances.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Fiercely Proud and The Good Doctor

Fiercely Proud has just come up short in a couple of Grade 2s to two nice horses. He’s been trained for this and goes there in good form. If class prevails he’s going to be there or thereabouts. The track suits The Good Doctor, who has also been trained for this. I think first time in a competitive handicap at Newbury just left him wanting. He was a bit green so I’ve put some cheekpieces on to help him concentrate. He’s in good form and hopefully he’ll run well at big odds.

Paul Robson, trainer of Cannock Park

He goes there with a chance. There was an issue with him at Newbury last time, he hung very badly and should have won. We've had his back looked at and he's had injections along his sacroiliac, which I think was where the problem was lying so we think we've rectified it. He seems very well in himself and he's a big price.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Act Of Authority

He's had a good season and although the handicapper hasn't been overly kind to him, he's in good form. We're dropping back in trip and he should have a little each-way chance.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Secret Squirrel

I know the family well and they take time to grow and this is a much more competitive contest for him. He's a work in progress and this is an education. We just hope the horse we know turns up.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Be Aware and Goonhilly

Be Aware is a lovely horse. There will be no issues with the track and he's going the right way. It's his first time in a handicap, but I expect him to be a really progressive horse next year and he should go well. Goonhilly ran well in the Imperial Cup. The ground will be no issue and he has an each-way chance.

Dan Skelton: runs Be Aware and Goonhilly Credit: Debbie Burt

Harry Fry, trainer of Geezer Rockstar

We were delighted with his run at Ascot and he's shown an appreciation for better ground. It's a slight drop in trip but Sandown is a stiff enough finish. He's more than worth having a go at a valuable prize like this.

Alan King, trainer of Helnwein

He bumped into a pretty smart winner [Secret Squirrel] when finishing second at Taunton to qualify for this race. He's in good form and will be very well suited by this drier ground.

John O'Shea, trainer of Maasai Mara

We were very pleased with his last run and we've been very happy with him since. You'd be a bit worried about his inexperience in a field like this, but he's got the ability. We're putting the cheekpieces on as he looked like he was coming to win his race last time and we want to try to tick every box.

Gary Moore, trainer of Yellow Star

He'll need a miracle as it's a tough assignment. I'm trying a pair of blinkers to see if that will bring some improvement in him.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

