'I think he's going to run a huge race' - which trainer is feeling bullish as old foes clash in Oaksey Chase?

This race often features Grade 1 winners dropping down in class for their final run before a summer break but this year’s contest looks low on both quality and depth.

The Real Whacker is the only one that’s been successful at the highest level and while he shaped okay on Trials day at Cheltenham in January, he arrives on the back of a low-key effort in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when he was pulled up before two out.

It’s possible this out-and-out front-runner can get into a good rhythm around here and a drop in class can only help. Patrick Neville’s stable star is dangerous to give an uncontested lead to (as Gerri Cololmbe found out last season) and the Oaksey Chase often goes to one that can lay up with the pace.

Easy Game has to give weight to all his rivals having already been successful at Grade 2 level this season, but the fact he’s the sole representative of Willie Mullins has to count as a vote of confidence for the ten-year-old.

While he arrives on the back of a poor run at Aintree, he’s effective on this sort of ground and he went close in the Galway Plate over a similar trip a few seasons ago, confirming he stays this distance. If cheekpieces help get him back on track, he looks capable of landing a share of the prize-money for the title-chasing Mullins.

Paul Nicholls has won three of the last four runnings and Hitman bids to get the Ditcheat trainer back in the mix for the title. He never looks particularly convincing in a finish but he’s hit the crossbar on several occasions at both Grade 1 and Grade 2 level, and he probably has a below-par Grade 2 in him at some stage.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Easy Game

This is his ground, but it's a tough race and a big ask coming off his run at Aintree. He was very disappointing in the Melling Chase. We’ve put on cheekpieces to see if they can encourage him a bit more.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Ga Law

Everything should be in his favour. He carries a penalty for winning at Cheltenham in January and takes on some higher-rated horses so he's got to run a career best to go and win. That said, on the form he's shown over that trip and ground, he should run his race.

Patrick Neville, trainer of The Real Whacker

I couldn't be happier with him. He's in great form, he's fresh and he kind of had an easy week after the Gold Cup as he didn't go to Aintree. When we saw the ground was going to be good, we knew it was the place to go to. It's a nice race and we're hoping he'll get back on track.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Al Dancer

He was friendless in the betting for the Coral Trophy but we couldn't have been happier with him and he ran an absolute blinder. He just scraped home over three [miles] on a flat track so this trip should be fine for him. We're really, really happy with him and Dylan [Johnston] knows him well. I'm excited to run him, I wouldn't swap him for anything. I think he's going to run a huge race.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Hitman

I’ve kept him fresh this year for it. I’d like to think he’d have a nice chance and he’s run well at Sandown before. He likes decent ground and I think there are some question marks about the other horses.

Sheila Lewis, trainer of Straw Fan Jack

We wanted to go to France but there was an issue with a flu vaccination so they wouldn't let us run, but he was fit and bouncing so I thought let's just go to Sandown. It's wide open, there's prize-money down to sixth but it looks a good race. I'd say his Cheltenham run was one of his best and he's still lightly raced so we'll give it a go.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Fantastic Lady

There's nothing else for her but she was third in this last year so we thought she might as well have another go.

Reporting by James Stevens

