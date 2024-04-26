'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders

Christian Williams confessed to being slightly mystified earlier in the week as to why Kitty's Light has such a fearsome record in the bet365 Gold Cup at a track which places a premium on jumping prowess.

A promoted second, third and finally a win in the race 12 months ago is some sequence for a Flat-bred eight-year-old of modest proportions, while Kitty's Light attempts to back up after a career-best fifth place in the Grand National two weeks ago.

Where Williams wonders, regular partner Jack Tudor is more certain as to why Kitty's Light comes alive in this particular race.

"I personally think he's a little bit better going right-handed, which he doesn't often get in the proper staying chases," said Tudor. "Three miles, four and a half [furlongs] and further suits him and you tend to get proper good ground at this time of the year, which he loves."

Kitty's Light and Tudor had half the nation behind them at Aintree after the world outside racing was introduced to the story of Williams' daughter Betsy and her fight against Leukemia.

"We were in the right place everywhere and turning in, if we were good enough we were there to win," said Tudor. "Unfortunately we just bumped into horses that were probably well handicapped and they're probably class horses compared to us.

"He had a hard race and you never quite know until you try. He's done it before and he's in very good order at home so I don't see why he can’t run to his best again."

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Threeunderthrufive , Enrilo and Flash Collonges

Threeunderthrufive loves good ground and he's in good shape. He loves going right-handed and he's got to carry 12st, but he won with that weight on his back the last day. It doesn't look the hottest-ever bet365 Gold Cup as there are hardly any Gold Cup horses in there. It's a good handicap and that's what he's good at, so he has a good chance. Enrilo was an unlucky loser two years ago and he's been running okay, but he needs to step up his game. Flash Collonges has been a disaster all winter with the ground being soft. He's got blinkers on for the first time to sharpen him up but he needs to improve enormously on what he's achieved this season.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Minella Cocooner , Nick Rockett and Aime Desjy

Paul [Townend] was a little disappointed with Nick Rockett in the Irish Grand National, but he'll get the chance to forget that performance at Sandown. If everything goes right, he has the ability. Minella Cocooner finished a credible third in the Irish National and I was happy with that so Danny [Mullins] renews his acquaintance with him. Hopefully he'll go one or two places better; I think he'll like this track and he'll go on the ground. Sean O'Keeffe rides Aime Desjy and he had a nice ride on him earlier in the season. I think he has a nice weight and looks a bit of each-way value.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Le Milos

He's in great form. We tried him back over hurdles this season because we felt he was well handicapped, but he's clearly a better horse over fences. He has trained very well for this race.

Christian Williams, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead all have strong chances in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup

Chris Gordon, trainer of Annual Invictus

He's in good order. He's had a pretty easy season, for him, because of the way the ground's been. I'm looking forward to it. He's been a grand horse for us.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Amirite

He seems in really good form. I have to say I'm delighted with him, but I just hope the band of rain that's forecast on Saturday morning before racing doesn't soften the ground too much. The better the ground, the better he is. Whatever falls, it's not going to be as soft as it was at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Slipway and Bangers And Cash

Slipway has been a bit of an in-and-out horse and seems best in the spring. Kempton was a big step in the right direction when he was in no way drilled for that race. That win has put this in the mix and, although it's a very good race, he's got plenty of class. If he gets into a nice rhythm and is in a good frame of mind, he's very capable of running a big race. He's a slight enigma, but I think he's in a good place. If the ground is genuinely good then Bangers And Cash probably won't run and he has Punchestown as an option. But he’s in good order and, after the wind op, I felt he half-needed to trust himself last time. On good ground, if they went a real gallop, I don’t think he'd go the fast pace, but if he's able to enjoy himself, this sort of trip is right up his alley.

Henry Daly, trainer of Rapper and Fortescue

At Cheltenham he and AJ [O'Neill] had a disagreement about how to land which is just one of those things, it happens. At the time he was running a very nice race. Ascot was three miles and this is three miles five but he's always given the impression that this trip would be well within his compass so hopefully he'll run a nice race. Fortescue has had the benefit of Mr Cobden the last twice, which is an asset to any horse. If they run the way they've been running all season, hopefully they'll both acquit themselves well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Weveallbeencaught

He should run well and I'm hopeful. The ground might be a help although he's pretty versatile.

