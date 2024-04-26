Powerhouses El Fabiolo and Jonbon go at it again in mouthwatering Celebration Chase clash

For one reason or another they have missed each other over the past 13 months but now the show we all want to see is on. It’s El Fabiolo versus Jonbon and it’s time for a score to be settled between two of the highest-rated chasers in the business.

It was Jonbon’s day when they locked horns in the 2022 Top Novices’ Hurdle before El Fabiolo earned his redemption with a superb performance in the 2023 Arkle. It seemed as if El Fabiolo had simply improved past Jonbon heading into this season’s Champion Chase deciding leg, but that was a sorry day for both parties.

Nicky Henderson removed Jonbon from the race amid doubts over the wellbeing of his string, while El Fabiolo was caught out jumping at championship pace with a race-ending mistake at the fifth. Paul Townend made the right call in pulling him up.

Much like Cheltenham’s fences, Sandown’s have exposed many a good horse over the years and El Fabiolo can ill afford another mistake of that ilk. Ten-year-old tearaways Editeur Du Gite , Edwardstone and Elixir De Nutz are in opposition and are sure to put similar pressure on his jumping.

On raw talent El Fabiolo stands above these likeable front-runners, yet raw talent alone seldom wins Grade 1 two-mile chases. Jonbon, a clear second in the engine department, has a mistake in him as well.

He shaped best in the Clarence House Chase two starts back when an error four out cost him before securing a confidence-boosting success up in trip for the Melling Chase. While it was a more polished jumping display from Jonbon in the Melling, that element of his game will likely have benefitted from the resultant slower pace of racing over an intermediate trip. Can he keep up the good work back at two miles?

Of the final pair, Boothill is another with jumping issues this term, falling the last twice in the Game Spirit and Desert Orchid Chase.

At a time of year when horses are naturally likelier to underperform and amidst a set of circumstances (two miles, quick ground, fast pace) that will place jumping firmly under the microscope, it is easy enough to conclude the market has wrongly overlooked Nube Negra at monster odds.

Nube Negra’s form this season is largely poor and indicative of a chaser on the wane. However, decent ground is essential and the majority of his peak efforts have coincided with returning from lengthy breaks. Unlike others in this company, you can hardly crab his jumping (never fallen or unseated in 26 hurdles and chase starts). Could the first-time cheekpieces Dan Skelton applies help take the trainers’ title tussle to the very last race?

El Fabiolo: a key final day runner for Willie Mullins

El of a day to get a result

It may be a day of celebration for his trainer and stablemates, but in the case of El Fabiolo it is more a search for redemption.

While I Am Maximus and Macdermott have triumphed on the last two Saturdays to take Willie Mullins to the verge of the British trainers' championship, he has become almost a forgotten star after a hugely anti-climactic effort at Cheltenham last month.

While his trainer won nine races at the festival, including the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle, the apparent banker of the team, the 2-9 favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, made an almighty mistake at the fifth fence and was pulled up.

His jumping technique had been the subject of comment previously and he will be watched closely over the tricky Railway fences that come quickly one after the other down the back straight here.

But it must be remembered that the seven-year-old had won each of his previous six chases by an aggregate of nearly 60 lengths and the four-time Grade 1 winner looks the one to beat granted a clear round.

Looking ahead to the race, Mullins said: "This looks one of the races of the season and El Fabiolo goes there in good form. I think he’s over his Cheltenham disappointment and he schooled well the other day. We’re going there hoping we can bring our A-game to Sandown."

Can Jonbon retain his Celebration Chase crown?

Bon chance

None present at Sandown last year would have been surprised to be told they had seen a future Champion Chase winner in the Celebration Chase, but few would have guessed it wasn't the first past the post.

Jonbon had looked a natural from the day he first switched from hurdles to fences, and although he was beaten in the Arkle at Cheltenham, he completed a fine novice campaign by readily beating established chasers here.

He again looked destined for the top when he comfortably landed the Tingle Creek Chase here in December, only to spoil his chance with a race-losing jumping error back at Cheltenham in January.

The cloud over trainer Nicky Henderson's string then forced his late withdrawal from the Champion Chase, which was won by last April's Celebration second Captain Guinness.

Jonbon is clearly back in rude health judging by his sound-jumping win under Nico de Boinville in the 2m4f Melling Chase at Aintree a fortnight ago, the sixth Grade 1 success of his career.

The question is whether he remains as effective back at the minimum trip, but Henderson said: "I don't think it matters. Nico's opinion was somewhere between two miles and two and a half is probably ideal for him. This is a stiff two miles and they'll go a good gallop."

He will be taking El Fabiolo on again, and Henderson added: "It's going to be a fascinating race, getting the two of them together. I've been very happy with him since his last run and he's backed up from Aintree to Sandown before so I'm not too fussed about that. He jumped very well on Wednesday. He's in good heart."

What they say

Harry Fry, trainer of Boothill

We've been waiting for better ground, the slower ground has found him out on his last two runs. He started the campaign in great form and, hopefully, back in his favoured conditions, he can finish the season on a high note. He's got a bit to find with the principals on ratings but he's fresh and well.

Gary Moore, trainer of Editeur Du Gite

He's in the form of his life – it's a shame it's such a good race. He's always had problems with his feet but we seem to have managed to get him back on track now. He's got his work cut out, but if he can nick a place I'll be well pleased with him. He's going well enough to do that.

Alan King, trainer of Edwardstone

He was quite stiff after his fall at Cheltenham but he's in good form now. This was the obvious target for him and he'll relish the chance to race in better ground, which he's not had all season.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Elixir De Nutz

He's been waiting for the ground to dry and he's in good form. It's a hot race but he's beaten a couple of them before and I'm happy with where he is, fresh and well.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Nube Negra

He’s very fresh, and has got his ground. It’s just a shame the big guns have all turned up. We’re under no illusions about the task he faces.

