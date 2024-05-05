Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on 1,000 Guineas contender Ylang Ylang
Aidan O'Brien's joins us on The Morning Post again to give his thought on Ylang Ylang's chances in the 1,000 Guineas.
Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Maddy Playle join host Dave Orton on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of 1,000 Guineas day at Newmarket.
We will also be speaking to pro punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips for the great Sunday action.
Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the six races live on ITV4 on Sunday
'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic
