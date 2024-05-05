Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on 1,000 Guineas contender Ylang Ylang

Aidan O'Brien's joins us on The Morning Post again to give his thought on Ylang Ylang's chances in the 1,000 Guineas.

Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Maddy Playle join host Dave Orton on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of 1,000 Guineas day at Newmarket.

We will also be speaking to pro punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips for the great Sunday action. 

Published on 5 May 2024inThe Morning Post

Last updated 09:30, 5 May 2024

