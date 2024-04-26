Can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?

It was here in the Vintage Crop Stakes, back in the spring of 2022, when Kyprios gave the first inclination he might be a stayer of significant potential. He was 5-1 that day following mixed messages about his ability at two and three, but his first start at four was an impressive one.

He burst clear of dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song and it was the first leg of a perfect season for Kyprios as he won all six starts, including the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and the Prix du Cadran by 20 lengths.

A setback early last season ruled him out of the Gold Cup and he didn't reappear until the Irish St Leger in mid-September. He couldn't live with Eldar Eldarov there, but took a nice jump forward, as Aidan O'Brien said he would, in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot.

He hit a low of 1.02 in-running on the Betfair Exchange there, but was somehow reeled in by the re-rallying Trawlerman under a determined Frankie Dettori. Lack of match practice probably caught him out.

So, what can we expect from Kyprios this season? O'Brien said the autumn outings last term were basically a prep for this one and on his best form he is unquestionably the outstanding stayer in training.

He has six Racing Post Ratings in the 120s on his CV, the highest of which came in the Cadran where he was given 128. There doesn't appear to be any stayer around at the moment who could get close to that level, hence why he is already as short as 15-8 with some firms to regain his Gold Cup crown. You can still get 11-4 with bet365.

There is a worrying trend developing for short-priced favourites in the Vintage Crop. The last four market leaders have all been beaten, including Santiago at 8-13 in 2021 and Capri at 5-4 in 2019. Order Of St George, who won it in 2018, was a beaten odds-on favourite in 2017.

On official ratings, Kyprios would have to perform some way below his best not to win the race for a second time. His mark of 117 is 9lb clear of Queen Alexandra winner Dawn Rising , who would ideally prefer another few furlongs.

Joseph O'Brien's tough stayer has won over hurdles on the back of breaks of more than 50 days, but he will surely take a step forward from his reappearance and all roads apparently lead to Royal Ascot once again for him.

Run For Oscar is interesting. He would have got very close to Dawn Rising in the Queen Alexandra last year had he not hit every single red light up the home straight under Jim Crowley. He was beaten less than three lengths.

He might be nine now, but he still retains plenty of ability and could prove to be Kyprios' biggest danger. Yashin needs a slicker surface to be at his best, Queenstown is only rated 97 and had an underwhelming comeback, Postileo has been badly out of form over hurdles, and for all that Lord Erskine is a legend and his age is just a number, a Listed race like this is surely beyond his pay grade.

Kyprios is already a strong favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, a standout 11-4 with bet365 but 2-1 with most firms, and a reappearance victory would see that price shorten further as he seeks to spend another season top of the staying tree.

We didn't get to see much of the six-year-old last season, as a spring setback kept him on the sidelines until September, but Aidan O'Brien is hoping to make up for lost time in 2024 and hopes his superstar stayer can return to the sort of form which saw him sweep the board in 2022. The signs this spring have certainly been positive, by all accounts.

O'Brien said: "We've been very happy with Kyprios and he's ready to start back. Obviously it's his first run of the season and he will come on for it, but everything has gone well for him over the last few weeks.

"We were delighted to get him back to the track last season. We were very worried about him at one stage, but he came back and ran two solid races at the end of the year, so hopefully he's ready to start back now. He seems to be very well in himself and we're looking forward to it."

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Yashin

He ideally wants quicker ground. He won the Saval Beg at Leopardstown last season and ran very well when seventh in the Ebor. The Ebor will probably be his main aim again.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dawn Rising

We're taking a similar sort of route to last year with him, with all roads leading to Royal Ascot, either for the Queen Alexandra again or the Gold Cup. We will learn more about that here. He's a lovely stayer and we could consider him for some international races next winter.

Charles Byrnes, trainer of Run For Oscar

He's in good form and ready to start back. I'd expect he'll probably improve for the run. We're hoping to get back to Ascot with him so hopefully this will be a good starting point. The drying ground will help and we're hoping he runs a nice race.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Queenstown

He ran well for a long way on his comeback at Naas and should come on for it. This trip will suit better too.

