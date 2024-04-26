'He's the one to beat' - who will prevail in the Impaire Et Passe and Langer Dan rematch in Sandown's Select Hurdle?

Knappers Hill and McFabulous, the last two winners of this Grade 2, were officially rated 150 and 149 respectively at the time. This year’s two leading contenders, Impaire Et Passe and Langer Dan , boast marks of 161 and 160 so it looks a stronger race than usual for the £80,000 event.

Impaire Et Passe has impressive form figures of 11121 at trips of 2m3f+ and his last six runs have all been in Grade 1 company. In short, he tends to find State Man too quick for him at 2m, but is devilishly difficult to beat over further.

He appeared to idle in front when landing the Aintree Hurdle by a nose from Bob Olinger just over two weeks ago, with Langer Dan a short head back in third.

Impaire Et Passe started even-money favourite that day, with dual Coral Cup hero Langer Dan sent off 18-1. On paper, that was a career-best from Langer Dan by some considerable margin, and the handicapper put him up 9lb for it.

That means he is now officially rated 19lb higher than when landing his second Cheltenham Festival success last month, and it might not be wise to take that supposed amount of improvement at face value.

Sir Gerhard , winner of the 2m5f Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle two years ago and seemingly the Willie Mullins second-string, ran well below expectations in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Perhaps he doesn’t stay a truly-run 3m on soft ground and will be better suited by this intermediate trip. He receives 6lb from his stablemate.

Ballyadam , second to Langer Dan in the Coral Cup, is now 10lb better off for a three-and-a-half-length beating.

Paul Nicholls, successful four times in this race, saddles Blueking D’Oroux , a sharp improver prior to his defeat in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December. He ran a blinder for a four-year-old that day, and the best is yet to come.

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Blueking D'Oroux

He's progressed again this season, winning twice including the Coral Hurdle at Ascot where the form worked out really well. It’s not ideal that he has a maximum penalty which means he has to give weight to some useful stayers but I’ve deliberately kept him fresh, while some of his rivals have been on the go all season. I’m hoping that's the key to his chance.

Gary Moore, trainer of Botox Has

I was very disappointed with him at Aintree the other day and that's why I'm half-keen to run him again. I wanted to give him another try with a pair of blinkers on.

Brewin'upastorm: winner of a Fairyhouse Grade 2 when last seen Credit: Seb Daly

Olly Murphy, trainer of Brewin'upastorm

It looks a red-hot race that could be a Grade 1. He's got an ugly penalty but he's in great form after a fantastic year. He'll handle conditions well and hopefully he'll outrun his price.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Impaire Et Passe and Sir Gerhard

I think Impaire Et Passe is probably the one to beat in the race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Langer Dan

He's in great form and I'm really looking forward to the race. The trip and the track should suit him. He gets 2lb from Impaire Et Passe this time.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Call Me Lord

This is a good race for him and he's run in it plenty of times and won it in 2018. Two and a half miles round Sandown is his ideal and he loves the track. He wouldn't want the ground too quick but I'm hopeful there will be a drop of rain around tomorrow morning.

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Sandown: 'They both have lovely chances' - does Paul Nicholls hold the aces in this competitive handicap hurdle?

2.25 Sandown: 'I think he's going to run a huge race' - which trainer is feeling bullish as old foes clash in Oaksey Chase?

2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey

3.00 Sandown: Powerhouses El Fabiolo and Jonbon go at it again in mouthwatering Celebration Chase clash

3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders

4.00 Navan: Can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.