Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey

Purple Lily could be a live Classic contender this season but she has plenty of unexposed rivals to contend with when bidding to maintain her unbeaten status for trainer Paddy Twomey in a competitive running of the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes.

After showing an excellent attitude to score in a Galway maiden in August, she followed that up with a dominant display in a conditions race at Naas last month, defeating the 108-rated Portland by three lengths.

That was an impressive performance and she shaped as if she would relish this step up to 1m2f, while her pedigree gives further encouragement given there is plenty of stamina on the dam side. The prospect of drier ground is unlikely to hinder her chances and she sets a high standard.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Wingspan won on debut at Leopardstown over a mile this month and looked a smart filly on that evidence. Despite being slightly outpaced on the turn for home, she really started to motor at the furlong pole and galloped a length and a half clear of Nativity Square.

Aidan O'Brien: saddles two runners in an intriguing Group 3 Credit: Patrick McCann

That was on heavy ground but her dam, the very smart Hydrangea, enjoyed a sound surface and stayed 1m4f so she could take a big step forward.

Bellezza made a winning debut at Leopardstown in July and had subsequent Group performer Brilliant and next-time-out winner Navassa Island in behind. This trip looks within her compass and she shouldn't be far away.

O'Brien also saddles Everlasting who is an outsider to note despite her rating suggesting she's up against it. She shaped quite well in the Park Express behind Brilliant despite being beaten five and a half lengths into fourth. She was up with a strong pace throughout on very testing ground and the second and third have advertised the form quite well since.

Noel Meade relies on Caught U Looking who has no easy task shouldering a 3lb penalty on her reappearance owing to a Group 3 success last season but she is bred to get this trip and looks the type to improve this season. Ezeliya landed a maiden at Cork last year after finishing fourth in a strong race at Leopardstown on debut, while Riviera Queen stuck on quite well behind Wingspan at Leopardstown and isn't without a chance.

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Caught U Looking

On pedigree, you'd imagine the trip should suit as she's by Harzand and out of a mare by Mastercraftsman. It's going to be tough to give away the penalty to some very good horses but we have to start somewhere and we're happy with her.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Purple Lily

She came out of her win at Naas very well and this looks a logical next step. She was strong at the finish over a mile the last day and hopefully can take the next step.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Riviera Queen

She ran very well when third at Leopardstown this month. She should enjoy this trip and is a nice staying filly as she's bred to get further.

