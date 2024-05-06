'He loves the track and he loves fast ground' - marathon chase king Christian Williams mob-handed in Norfolk National

There hasn’t been a better trainer in marathon chases than Christian Williams in recent seasons. Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings have helped him dominate many of the major Grand Nationals, bar the big one itself, so can he land another National, this time in Norfolk?

Williams has a 17 per cent strike-rate at Fakenham in the last five seasons, so maybe he has had the Norfolk National in mind for Planned Paradise for some time. The eight-year-old is certainly handicapped to win, racing off a mark 5lb lower than when registering his last one.

It’s nearly two years since that success at Worcester, which came on good to soft ground, and Planned Paradise’s five highest Racing Post Ratings are with good in the going description. You can therefore ignore his last two poor runs on soft and heavy at Sandown and Haydock.

His chance looks even clearer when you take into account Harry Cobden’s presence in the saddle. The champion jockey has never ridden for Williams before and it looks significant that he partners Planned Paradise ahead of the yard’s others, Strictlyadancer and Jony Max.

Lucy Wadham has an even higher strike-rate than Williams at Fakenham and bids to take her figure beyond the current 27 per cent in the last five seasons with Trincomalee, who is lightly raced for an 11-year-old. He is also still a maiden over fences and this is his ninth chase start.

The problem for Trincomalee is that he is better hurdler than chaser, however, his rating does reflect that and he is 16lb lower over fences. So can he translate that into his maiden victory?

The step up to a marathon trip will probably need to bring improvement, but a lot of his best form has come on left-handed tracks and he might prefer Fakenham to Sandown, where his last two runs have come. He also lost a shoe there last time, so can be forgiven that poor run.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The going is good, with selective watering taking place on Monday to maintain conditions for raceday. Chief executive David Hunter said: "The ground is still good. The entire area of both tracks was watered on Sunday and we are continuing to water today, but only in selected areas – not the two dips. It's set to be another dry evening and tomorrow is going to be a perfect day – dry, with broken sunshine and little bit cooler."

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Court Master

He had a respectable run back from a break at Cheltenham last month and hopefully that would have brought him on a bit. He handles Cheltenham, which is a tight, undulating track, and while Fontwell isn’t undulating, it’s a tight enough track too. He likes to be ridden handy, so if he can jump away and get into a rhythm, he should be fine on the track.

Christian Williams, trainer of Strictlyadancer, Jony Max and Planned Paradise

It’s a race we’ve tried to win on numerous occasions. Planned Paradise has been a little bit in and out this year. The nicer ground and the trip should help him, but you just never know at that track. Jack’s [Tudor] had to go somewhere else but Harry Cobden was available and it’s great to have the services of the champion jockey. Strictlyadancer has won here before. I just worry about his handicap mark and his age – you just don’t know how much he’s got in hand. The track and trip should suit him. Jony Max was just touched off last year. Again he looks on a career-high mark, so we’re claiming off him. He does love the track and he loves fast ground.

Oliver Signy, trainer of Jigginstown King

He's a lovely horse and a half-brother to Ben Pauling's Bowtogreatness. Ben stepped up his horse to four miles at Punchestown on Saturday, so hopefully, given his family, he'll improve for going up in trip. It's a little bit of a fact-finding mission as if he stays, it opens up a lot more options, and this is a nice pot to go for at the start of the season. He likes Fakenham, he's bottomweight and hopefully he'll produce a good run.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

