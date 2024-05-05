Elegant Man takes in first turf start in Group 2 after impressive Newcastle Finals day romp

Elegant Man looked another smart prospect for Amo Racing when defying a mark of 108 at Newcastle last time out, and he takes in his first start on turf in a competitive running of the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes for Adrian Murray.

The son of Arrogate has raced exclusively on the all-weather in four starts so far, scoring twice at Dundalk before his impressive Newcastle success in March. Given he had to shoulder top weight on just his fourth start in a deep contest against some much more experienced rivals, his authoritative length-and-a-quarter victory was a real top-drawer performance.

He showed good early speed to get to the front from stall 14 that day and controlled the race from there, finding plenty late up the long straight to fend off Penzance. That was undoubtedly a Group-level performance, but the one question mark is the surface as this will be his first start on turf, while the ground will likely be soft.

He also faces some formidable opposition as the first three home in last month's Alleged Stakes reappear again. The winner, White Birch , made a winning return and looked much more the finished article in doing so.

He had a few troubles with the stalls last season, but his behaviour was impeccable at the Curragh and he travelled much more kindly before pulling out plenty to win by a neck. He is progressing nicely and is capable of following up in this company.

Joseph O'Brien landed this race last year with Visualisation and he relies on Maxux and Goldana . The former finished runner-up to White Birch in the Alleged and is 3lb better off with him now. The ground should be ideal for her and she shouldn't be far away, while Goldana is a model of consistency and showed an excellent attitude to land the Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown last time out. She would appreciate any more rain.

Village Voice was a half-length further back in third for the Jessica Harrington stable in the Alleged, and she would also appreciate testing ground. She was a shade keen on her reappearance, but still found plenty to push the front two all the way and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Group 3 winner get even closer.

Aidan O'Brien saddles Greenland , who will appreciate a less testing surface than he encountered in the Alleged, when finishing seventh, while the Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus shaped well when beaten a length by Goldana at Leopardstown, but might need the ground quicker to be at his best.

Going update

Following 15mm of rain prior to Saturday, the Curragh is soft, soft to heavy in places. Showers are forecast to clear with 5-7mm expected before racing.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Elegant Man

It was a very good performance at Newcastle. If he goes on the ground, hopefully he'll be bang there. I think he'll be alright, he has worked on soft ground and ran in a schooling race about two months ago where he seemed to handle it well.

George Murphy, assistant trainer to John Murphy, trainer of White Birch

He came out of the Alleged very well and we couldn't be happier with him. The ground shouldn't be any issue. Elegant Man has some nice form, while Maxux and Goldana are 3lb better off with him now so it will be competitive for sure.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Maxux and Goldana

Maxux ran really well in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh. She's pulled out of the race well and hopefully is in with a chance. It was great to see Goldana get her head back in front at Leopardstown. She handles soft ground well.

Jessica Harrington trainer of Village Voice

She ran very well on her first start of the season when third in the Alleged Stakes. She enjoys some cut in the ground.

