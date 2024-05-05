Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the six races live on ITV4 on Sunday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the six ITV4 races at Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury on Sunday

1.50 Newmarket

William Hill Pretty Polly Stakes (Listed Race), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Lunar Eclipse

Created a fine impression when landing a maiden on the Rowley Mile on her debut in November, doing plenty wrong throughout the race but comfortably on top at the finish. She's a €350,000 half-sister to the useful Zanbaq and looks a good prospect.

Lunar Eclipse 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Simcock

2.05 Hamilton

Apex Traffic Management Ltd Buttonhook Handicap, 1m5f

Harry's tip: Capital Theory

No excuses for his defeat after a break at Chelmsford last month, but has struggled to win off this sort of mark on the all-weather and should have plenty more to offer back on turf, given his comfortable victory over this trip at Ayr in September off just 2lb lower.

Capital Theory 14:05 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.25 Newmarket

William Hill Dahlia Stakes (Group 2), 1m1f

Harry's tip: Running Lion

So impressive in last year's Pretty Polly Stakes but hasn't really fulfilled that potential, albeit she has looked stretched by longer distances on her last two runs. She could yet back up that success with another year under her belt, while the drop in trip looks a positive, she acts on the track and won't mind any more rain that falls.

Running Lion 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.40 Salisbury

Kingsclere Stud Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Royal Equerry

Convo was an impressive winner on her debut in France and is the one to beat on form, but she has to give 7lb to the well-bred Royal Equerry, the first two-year-old runner of the year for Ralph Beckett. The trainer has a good strike-rate with his juveniles and this half-sister to Acomb winner Recorder looks worth chancing.

Royal Equerry 14:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Newmarket

William Hill Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Adjuvant

Beaten just a neck in this race last year before scoring over course and distance on his next start. His form tailed off at the back-end of the season, but, if the break has done him good, he still looks well treated off a mark 5lb higher than his last win on the strength of his second to Sweet William, who is now rated 13lb higher.

Adjuvant 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

3.40 Newmarket

Qipco 1,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Fallen Angel

An impressive winner of three of her four starts, she powered home in the Moyglare, looking better the further she went, with Ylang Ylang 13 and a half lengths behind, while her defeat on very soft ground at Sandown last July has been franked with the winner chasing home Ylang Ylang in the Fillies' Mile. She has been pleasing Karl Burke with her work and could take some beating.

Fallen Angel 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

