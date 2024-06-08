Jumby backed to defend John of Gaunt title as conditions ease at Haydock

Jumby has been well backed by punters on Saturday morning as he bids to claim back-to-back victories in the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

The six-year-old triumphed under Charlie Bishop 12 months ago when sent off favourite but is now 8-1 to repeat his success, having been a general 11-1 shot on Friday evening.

Jumby was a distant 18th of 21 runners in the Victoria Cup last time out but will bid to return to winning ways for Eve Johnson Houghton against ten rivals in the Group 3 contest (3.35 ), which will be run without leading Godolphin hope Noble Dynasty after he was ruled out due to going.

The market is now headed by Royal Ascot winner Witch Hunter , who was third in the Lockinge on his previous start, but money has also come in for the Ed Bethell-trained Point Lynas , a recent York scorer who has been supported into a general 17-2 (from 10).

The 7f contest is one of two Group races at Haydock alongside the Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.00 ), formerly the Pinnacle Stakes, in which Sea Theme , Night Sparkle and Queen Of The Pride are all vying for favouritism.

William Haggas, who has won the contest for the last two years, is represented by Sea Theme under Tom Marquand and the yard are well stocked on Saturday with Tiber Flow in the John Of Gaunt Stakes and market-mover Pink Crystal in the Listed Betfred Achilles Stakes (1.50 ).

Market movers

Haydock

1.50 Pink Crystal 12-1 (from 16)

3.00 Sea Theme 9-2 (from 5), Night Sparkle 9-2 (from 5)

3.35 Jumby 8-1 (from 11), Point Lynas (17-2 from 10)

4.10 Pedro Valentino 11-2 (from 10)

Beverley

2.05 Maw Lam 3-1 (from 4)

2.40 Regal Gem 5-2 (from 4)

3.15 Billyb 4-1 (from 5)

Updated 10.45am

Conditions ease at Haydock after overnight rain

Conditions have eased at Haydock on Saturday and a further going update could be expected after morning showers softened the ground to good, good to firm in places.

Almost seven millimetres of rain hit the track in the early hours of Saturday, which resulted in an updated going reading from the overnight conditions of good to firm.

However, clerk of the course Dan Cooper has not ruled out another going change before noon following this morning's showers.

Speaking at 8am, Cooper said: "The rain started in the early hours, the showers tracked further south last night and we got hit with quite a bit of it since 5am.

"It's due to end about now and that looks to be the case, as it's very much just drizzle at the moment. It's approached seven millimetres but I don't think it's much more than that.

"We've got another look with the steward at about 11am and I wouldn't rule out being good ground for racing. It's looking like it's maybe heading to good all round now."

Quick ground conditions in the build-up to Saturday's meeting led to a host of non-runners including Noble Dynasty, who had been favourite for the Group 3 Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35 ) live on ITV.

The course also hosts the Group 3 Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.00 ), where the Amy Murphy-trained Miss Cantik is another non-runner due to going, and the Listed Achilles Stakes (1.50 ) featuring Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream, who is a short-priced favourite to strike under Sean Kirrane.

Three races from Beverley, including a competitive running of the Hilary Needler (2.05 ), will also be broadcast on ITV.

Posted at 8.30am

Non-runners

Haydock

2.25 5 Maghlaak

3.00 5 Miss Cantik

3.35 4 Noble Dynasty

4.10 2 Ezra Cee, 6 Daring Legend

4.45 2 Wiltshire, 10 Tinto

Beverley

2.05 5 Larchill Lass, 6 Lift Lady

2.40 4 Rajeteriat

3.15 1 On The River, 10 No Nay Nicki

3.50 2 Order Of Malta

