'This was the time to make a change' - rider replaced on Kentucky Derby second in surprise move ahead of Belmont Stakes

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione was surprisingly dropped as the rider of Sierra Leone after finishing a nose second in the Kentucky Derby, with Flavian Prat now coming in as the Coolmore colt bids to reverse the form with Mystik Dan in the final US Classic of 2024 at Saratoga.

The Chad Brown-trained colt wandered around in the straight and impeded third-place finisher Forever Young in America's biggest race, when narrowly missing out, leading to a decision for a new rider in the Belmont Stakes (11.41 ).

The Gun Runner colt cost Coolmore a whopping $2.3m as a yearling but has already struck at the top level, winning the Blue Grass at Keeneland under Gaffalione in April.

Brown, searching for a first win in the race, told BloodHorse: "Tyler did a great job with the horse. He won two point-qualifying races when we really needed it. But I felt coming off a loss, if we were gonna make a change in that area, this was the time to do it.

"Flavien is a very versatile rider. He tries to secure position early in his races. He does a lot of homework and studies his races well. He's won big races for us on turf and dirt and from any position in the race, from wiring a field to coming from last.

"If Sierra Leone ends up at the Breeders' Cup, Flavien is a very accomplished rider at Del Mar."

Mindframe , a wide-margin winner on his two starts, appears to be the best of the opposition. Todd Pletcher's representative is up in class having won a claimer at Churchill Downs effortlessly on his last start.

The Belmont, the final leg of the Triple Crown, has been moved to Saratoga this year because of renovation work at Belmont Park, which is due to reopen in 2026, and this has meant a shortening of the race distance from the usual 12 furlongs to ten.

Charlie Appleby: mob-handed at Saratoga Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere, Charlie Appleby has five runners across the card, including two in the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes (10.36 ) with Nations Pride and Measured Time . William Buick heads Stateside to partner Measured Time, while Frankie Dettori is on last season's Canadian International winner.

Appleby said: "Measured Time hasn't raced in the US before but has been training out there and has experience of a similar track in Dubai. He has an outside draw to contend with, but I feel he is going to be very competitive against a strong field. This should give us an indication of where we are heading for the rest of the season.

"Nations Pride has sharpened up since the Man o' War Stakes and dropping back in trip will hopefully suit."

Appleby will also field Al Quoz Sprint second Star Of Mystery and Mischief Magic in the Grade 1 Saratoga Jaipur Stakes (9.08 ) and Mysterious Night in the Grade 3 Poker Stakes (6.11 ).

