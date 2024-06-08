The Morning Post
Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
Join host Paul Kealy for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Haydock and Beverley.
We will also be speaking to Deputy Irish Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action throughout the weekend.
