'She showed a great attitude to win' - key quotes and analysis for a strong Listed race at Navan

Johnny Murtagh won this race last year and is double-handed in his bid for a repeat with Asian Daze and Girl Racer.

Asian Daze scored twice in her juvenile campaign and returned this season in fine form when bolting up in a competitive 7f fillies' handicap at the Curragh last month, defeating Sluice by three and a half lengths. She was given a 10lb rise and acquitted herself well off her revised mark when third over a mile at the same track 13 days ago.

That seems a strong contest given the first two home were unexposed and Asian Daze was short of racing room at a crucial stage and never really got to fully open up her stride close home. She seems a bit better than her rating of 97, which puts her right in the mix.

Girl Racer is another interesting contender as she was only beaten five and a quarter lengths despite finishing seventh of eight in a strong running of the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time.

After slightly stumbling from the gates, she raced freely in front and those exertions took their toll late on. This contest is easier and providing she settles better, she could run a big race and rates the each-way play.

Aidan O'Brien relies on Everlasting, who found the Irish 1,000 Guineas too hot last time but ran a big race on her penultimate start when third in the Salsabil over 1m2f. The winner Ezeliya went on to land the Oaks, while runner-up Purple Lily ran with plenty of credit when fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, and Everlasting was just a length behind the winner.

Jessica Harrington remains in fine form and is responsible for two unexposed fillies who could take big steps forward. Bluedrum created a big impression when landing a Naas maiden on her debut in September, powering two and a half lengths clear of the useful Keeper's Heart with the now 97-rated Chicago Critic in third.

She was beaten nearly seven lengths into seventh on her reappearance in Group 3 company at the Curragh 33 days ago, but the step up to a mile and better ground promises to suit. The Blue Point filly seemed in need of the experience on that occasion too, so improvement is definitely forthcoming.

Serialise came forward massively from her debut and showed admirable resolution to score at Naas last month when holding on by a neck from Siege Of Troy over this trip. She clearly stays this trip well and is open to any amount of progression.

What they say

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Girl Racer and Asian Daze

Girl Racer ran well in Group 2 company. We were happy with her run as she was a bit keen and there was no pace. Asian Daze ran well stepped up to a mile at the Curragh. It's her first time in Listed company and it would be lovely to get a bit of black type.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Bluedrum and Serialise

Bluedrum didn't run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas as the ground was too soft for her, so hopefully this ground will suit her. Serialise showed a great attitude to win her maiden and we're trying to get a bit of black type with her now.

