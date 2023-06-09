'He appears to have lots in his favour' - Charlie Fellowes sweet on favourite Cumulonimbus

The eye is immediately drawn to progressive course winner Cumulonimbus, who has the potential to climb higher up the handicap ladder this summer.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained four-year-old produced a career-best performance stepped up to a mile and a half for the first time when beating Hasty Sailor by a neck at Newmarket last month.

Appier, who finished third that day, has since boosted the form by winning at Lingfield, while the fifth, Captain Kane, ran well to occupy the same position behind Seal Of Solomon at Newbury on Wednesday.

Cumulonimbus still looks fairly treated off a 3lb higher mark, and the fact he carries just 8st 7lb, minus the useful 3lb claim of Harry Davies, from stall one enhances his chance.

Get Shirty and Good Show both tackled the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot last October, sent off at 9-1 and 80-1 respectively.

Get Shirty, winner of the Old Newton Cup over course and distance last July off 105, is still 2lb higher but bookmakers are taking no chances, with him generally priced as second favourite.

Get Shirty: 2lb higher than when winning over course and distance last year Credit: John Grossick

Good Show, the less exposed of the two, has only been put up 3lb for a recent Hamilton victory over Two Brothers, and remains open to further improvement on just the seventh start of his career.

Dark Pine’s best form on turf has been achieved on much slower terrain, but the counter-argument is that he remains totally unexposed on good to firm ground.

From a handicapping point of view, he is 2lb lower than when recording his last win at Chester two years ago.

Onesmoothoperator, well backed for last year’s Northumberland Plate off 95, is arguably more effective at a mile and a half, and should be able to win a handicap off his current mark of 92.

What they say

Jason Kelly, assistant to David O'Meara, trainer of Get Shirty

He won the Old Newton Cup at the track last year, but the mile and a half on fast ground is probably his bare minimum. We ran him in a high grade contest last time and it didn't work out in a tactical race. He's a very good horse and could be well handicapped dropping back in grade.

Terry Kent, trainer of Cosmic Desert

We’re looking forward to running him. It’s a bit of a learning curve. We’ll know more about him after the race, but he has been training well. The owner bought him to run in these type of races, and we’re very pleased with the horse. Both ground and trip should be fine.

Dave Loughnane, trainer of Dark Pine

He’s in good order and ran well at Chester last time out. He might have liked a bit of dig, but it will be safe ground at Haydock. The track should suit him, and he’s off a nice mark.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cumulonimbus

He won nicely at Newmarket last time out, which was his first try at a mile and a half. Harry [Davies] gave him a peach of a ride that day, and the form looks okay. The track will suit, and he appears to have lots in his favour.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Forza Orta

He has been running really well this season without managing to get his head in front. I was very pleased with his performance in a strongly contested handicap at York last time. The better ground will help him, and he gets in off a low weight. He has come down 3lb since the start of the season, and we think he’s better than his mark.

