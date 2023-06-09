Richard Fahey aiming for big-race double with star juvenile pair

Richard Fahey has had two wins and four places from 19 runners in the Hilary Needler and Two-Year-Old Trophy combined in the last ten years and he could easily do the double this year.

Fahey saddles warm favourite Midnight Affair in the Hilary Needler, while his Bombay Bazaar is near the head of the market for the Two-Year-Old Trophy, but they have different profiles.

Midnight Affair is still a maiden after being beaten on her sole start, but that is still the best form on offer according to Racing Post Ratings. She received a figure of 90 for that defeat, but the form has taken some knocks since and not a single subsequent winner was behind her.

She was ultimately well held by winner Soprano, too, and while she found trouble in running along the way, it is fair to question the merit of what she achieved in that Newmarket contest.

Bombay Bazaar has a win to his name and his highest RPR is 91, 1lb above his stablemate. That win came over this course and distance, when he put four and a quarter lengths between himself and the runner-up, and a reproduction would give him a chance.

Bombay Bazaar’s big danger might be the maiden Fusterlandia, who was mugged right on the line on his debut at Leicester, when the front two came nicely clear.

That race was run in a good time for a juvenile event and, although trainer Richard Hannon is without a win in the race in the last ten years, he has had two places from four runners in that time and did land the Hilary Needler on the card with Grizzel in 2016. He targets these races.

Ziggy’s Phoenix represents the Hannon team in the Hilary Needler and could prove the biggest danger to the Fahey-trained Midnight Affair in a race that should provide Ascot clues.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ziggy's Phoenix (right) represents Richard Hannon in the Hilary Needler Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Midnight to strike?

The Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05 ) is often a springboard to the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, notably with Liberty Beach going on to finish fourth in the Group 2 in 2019 and Easton Angel (2015) filling the runner-up spot.

Owner Steve Parkin won the Queen Mary with Dramatised a year ago and he could be back on the Berkshire trail if Midnight Affair follows up her promising debut second behind Soprano at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

Joe Foley, adviser to Parkin’s Clipper Logistics, owners of Midnight Affair, said: “Midnight Affair looked a little unlucky on her debut at Newmarket when second behind an impressive winner. She’s training well and we’re happy to take our chance in what’s usually a very competitive event."

It’s ten years since Middleham Park Racing were successful in the race, but they are back with the Richard Hannon-trained Ziggy’s Phoenix, who is the most experienced in the line-up.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park, said: “She’s already won a race like this at Chester and avoids a penalty. She ran well to be fourth in a Listed race at Chantilly last time when she was caught on the wing. She’s well drawn in stall four and should be in the mix again."

David O’Meara has a decent strike-rate at the track and fields Tallulabelle. His assistant Jason Kelly said: “She's a filly we like a lot and we were happy with her run at Thirsk, when she won everywhere bar the line. It was a very encouraging debut. The concern would be she's drawn nine of nine and it doesn't make life any easier in an already competitive race."

Robert Cowell likes a runner in this and relies on Miss Woo Woo, who is down in class. He said: “She’s a really likeable filly, who showed a lot of speed on her debut at Newmarket before running well in a Listed race at York, only beaten five and three-quarter lengths. She’s got a bit of size about her and should go well again."

Bombay or bust

Subsequent Norfolk Stakes winner The Ridler finished third in the Two-Year-Old Trophy (3.15 ) a year ago for Richard Fahey, who is back with course-and-distance winner Bombay Bazaar.

Karl Burke can do no wrong with his juveniles and could add Cuban Slide to his Royal Ascot team if he can follow up his nine-length debut win at Musselburgh. The trainer said: “He won very well at Musselburgh first time. I don’t know what he beat, but he couldn’t have done it any easier. He’s got a good draw and he’ll be there or thereabouts, I’m sure.”

Cuban Slide: was an impressive winner at Musselburgh for Karl Burke Credit: john grossick

Fellow local runner Room Service delivered a taking performance to score at a big price at Wetherby first time, and he should enjoy the stiff finish here.

Adam Ryan, assistant to trainer Kevin Ryan, said: "Room Service made a very taking debut at Wetherby. The stiff five furlongs should suit him ideally at Beverley. He's an unexposed horse who has come on for his debut.”

Amo Racing have an embarrassment of riches in the juvenile department so it is no surprise they are represented by the Richard Hannon-trained Fusterlandia.

Tom Pennington, racing manager to Amo Racing, said: “He ran well to be just touched off at Leicester first time and should be suited by this stiff five. He’s well drawn and this looks the right race for him.”

At bigger odds, Scoops Ahoy is bidding to go one better than his first two attempts at the track. Jason Kelly, assistant to David O'Meara, trainer of Scoops Ahoy, said: “He handles the track well and has run very well in his two starts so far there. The faster ground might help and he deserves to take his chance.

"He's drawn seven in a small field and we're hoping it won't be too much of a disadvantage."

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.