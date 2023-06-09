'This has been his long-term target' - Paul Nicholls eyes first French winner in seven years

Paul Nicholls sends his first runner to France in four years as Red Risk is tasked with landing his long-term target in the Prix la Barka (2.32), ten years on from Celestial Halo's memorable victory in the race for Britain's champion jumps trainer.

Victory that day was a first at France's biggest jumps track for Nicholls, which he tried to repeat in three consecutive years with Zarkandar, Silsol and Ptit Zig. The latter went closest when fourth and a month later went on to land the French Champion Hurdle, which remains the last time a Ditcheat-trained horse has won at the Paris circuit.

Yet Nicholls is back for the first time since November 2019 with a raider he feels is well suited to the conditions. Red Risk, owned by Middleham Park, won twice at Auteuil before making his debut in Britain three years ago and comes back after enjoying his best domestic season. He was last seen finishing midfield in the Coral Cup but has been trained for a shot at this lucrative prize.

"He's been in good form, the last day he had too much weight in a competitive race at Cheltenham," Nicholls said. "He's much better on a flat track like Auteuil and he ran very well at Kempton in the Lanzarote and the winner [West Balboa] has won again since.

Red Risk: finished 13th in the Coral Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

"Running at Cheltenham was really just a matter of ticking him over, this has been a long-term aim since because everything should suit him well. The ground will be perfect for him, he's been round there before and the trip's right. He should have a lovely chance."

He added of the target: "In Britain he's handicapped to the limit and there's not many opportunities for him. It's a valuable pot and he's really good when he's fresh so we've kept him for it."

Jessica Harrington and Paul Townend take him on with Ashdale Bob, while Lucky One runs for Sophie Leech.

There is also British interest in the Prix des Drags (3.07) as Gesskille looks to bounce back to form for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. The seven-year-old was second on consecutive starts over the National fences in the Grand Sefton and Becher but has disappointed since.

Greenall said: "He's fresh and well. He had a few hard races at Aintree and they've probably taken their toll but I thought he ran better than the bare result in the Topham. He'll like the track and fences and the ground should be fine for him. It's worth a lot of money so worth having a go at."

