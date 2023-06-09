Can Aussie raider The Astrologist get back on track for a crack at Royal Ascot in the John of Gaunt?

Many punters will take one look at this race and see Leon and Troy Corstens training the favourite The Astrologist and ask the legitimate question: who are they? The pair certainly aren’t household names in Britain, but they are a well-established outfit at home in Australia.

The father-and-son team are based at Melbourne Cup venue Flemington and their most famous export is Starspangledbanner, who Leon trained to win two Group 1 races in Australia before he joined Aidan O’Brien’s yard and won the 2010 Golden Jubilee Stakes.

Corstens is back to try to win that race himself this year as the now Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is the main aim for The Astrologist, but he is on a retrieval mission after a disappointing effort behind Azure Blue in the Duke of York last month on his British bow.

Ryan Moore was on at York and The Astrologist looks certain to improve for that first run since March, so it will be interesting to see if he can progress again now he is returned to seven furlongs.

He has won twice at the trip in Australia, including a Group 3 in December, so it’s probably fair to conclude that he will have no problem with the trip, and Moore is on again.

Australian-trained horses are 5-35 in Britain and Ireland since the start of 2009 for a £1 level-stake loss of £15.33. Three of the five wins came at Royal Ascot and Ortensia landed the other two wins. He won the King George at Goodwood and Nunthorpe at York in 2012.

Back in Britain, Karl Burke has been the king of the sprints this season. Marshman, Cold Case and Dramatised have all landed big prizes for the stable and Dramatised’s win came in the Temple Stakes at this track. Can Burke do it again at Haydock, this time with El Caballo?

He won the Sandy Lane over six furlongs at this track last season, but is another who needs to bounce back from a poor run on his seasonal reappearance. He was beaten 24 lengths in last of ten behind Vadream in the Cammidge at Doncaster and that was his second poor run in a row.

He had previously finished more than 12 lengths behind Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but this is clearly a lot easier and maybe a step up to seven furlongs will do the trick.

The Astrologist and El Caballo are sprinters stepping up, but what about the milers going down in trip? Jumby and The Wizard Of Eye were both last seen over a mile in the Lockinge and Jumby (11th) looks better suited by seven furlongs. He can beat The Wizard Of Eye (ninth) this time.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Astrologist looking to shine in Ascot prep

The Astrologist will seek to add further strength to Australia's Royal Ascot challenge as he drops down in grade for his second British start.

A 20-1 shot for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in a market headed by compatriot Artorius, The Astrologist has won at this level at home and has to give 3lb away to all of his rivals under Ryan Moore.

He was just denied in the Al Quoz Sprint in March but was only seventh in last month's Duke of York Stakes and connections have decided to run him again before Ascot in two weeks' time.

Joint-trainer Troy Corstens said: "I'm really keen to get another run into him so we can make sure he is fit and ready to go.

"He needed his first run over there, we were very short. He's a horse that requires a lot of racing. He's an out-and-out Group 2/Group 3 horse, but if he gets his chance he always sticks his neck out.

"He has got a massive ticker and just tries his heart out every time. He's a big horse who's always competitive in everything we run him in."

What they say

Tim Easterby, trainer of Boardman

He likes the track, goes well on the ground and is in great form, so we thought we'd give him the chance. If the Australian horse runs up to form, he'll win.

Karl Burke, trainer of El Caballo

We were disappointed with him on heavy ground first time back, but our horses weren't running well at the time. We've given him plenty of time since and this ground will be as quick as he wants it, although they've been watering heavily at Haydock. We're hopeful rather than confident.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Gorak

He's a funny horse, but never runs a bad race. It's a small field and not the strongest Group 3. He's won over course and distance and there is plenty more in the tank. The plan is for him to go and run well, go up a few pounds, and get into the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, where he's no 50-1 shot.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He wants it quick and loves seven furlongs, so it looks the perfect spot for him.

Stan Moore, trainer of The Wizard Of Eye

He ran a bit below par the last time we ran him there but he probably went a bit quick early on. He ran a really nice race in the Lockinge and a repeat of that would give him a big chance. He would probably prefer a little bit of cut but he can cope with most ground.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

