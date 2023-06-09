Frankie Dettori and Mimikyu bid to return Pinnacle Stakes to former glories as Group 1 winner producer

The Pinnacle Stakes enjoyed a golden patch between 2014 and 2018 with four of the five winners in that timeframe landing a Group 1 later in the season. That fruitful run has since dried up, although four of these have future top-level entries and not the two you might expect.

Group 2 winner Mimikyu, the mount of Frankie Dettori, is the class angle with a BHA rating of 110 and is being campaigned at a lower level than she was last autumn. Time Lock is the other who lacks a fancy future engagement.

Stamina is the expected forte of Modaara and German raider Nachtrose given the Irish St Leger is potentially on their agenda, whereas Poptronic and Sea Silk Road are entered in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh next month over a mile and two furlongs.

Much will depend on how a trappy Pinnacle Stakes is run (Nachtrose will probably lead under Rene Piechulek), but Time Lock and Modaara, the two least exposed runners in the field having started five and three times respectively, appeal as the two for your Placepot perms as two prominent racers who are true mile-and-a-half fillies.

Time Lock is 11lb better off for a neck defeat to Mimikyu here a year ago and had her old foe’s measure in the Galtres Stakes under 5lb worse terms at York in August. This strong-travelling daughter of Frankel hit 1.06 in running to make a winning return in the Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood last month and was not given a hard time once her chance had gone. There was no disgrace in being beaten by a race-fit mud-lover on good to soft conditions and better is expected on this fast ground.

The lightly raced Modaara, a sister to the top-class Benbatl, possesses an inferior BHA rating to the rest, but looked a star when running away with a Kempton novice by 13 lengths in a good time on her return. This is only Modaara’s second run on turf and the first did not go according to plan at Yarmouth on good to soft going. However, that was her debut and she has made giant strides since. A switch to quick ground can see her in a better light and Roger Varian knows the family well. He trained her Group 1-winning dam and smart sister Fooraat and they needed it fast.

Sea Silk Road has been a non-stayer over a mile and a half on both attempts at the distance, the talented Poptronic pulls too hard to get home and Mimikyu and Nachtrose need further.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Haggas team target poignant win

There would be no more fitting winner of a race renamed in honour of Lester Piggott than Sea Silk Road, who bids to provide the William Haggas stable with a third success in the Group 3 in the last five years.

Haggas, who is married to the late Piggott's daughter Maureen, was victorious last year with subsequent Group 1 winner Sea La Rosa in the same colours of Sunderland Holding and also scored with Klassique in 2019.

Sea Silk Road beat only one rival home on her comeback in last month's Middleton at York, but a better effort is expected back at a mile and a half.

"They went too slow for her over that extended mile and a quarter and she didn’t really relax," said Haggas. "She has come forward for that run and going back to a mile and a half will suit her.

Sea Silk Road (yellow silks) chased home Magical Lagoon in last season's Ribblesdale Credit: Mark Cranham

"She's not won a Group race yet but she won a Listed race last year and was second in the Ribblesdale. I would have liked to have seen her run a bit better on her first start, but she should still be competitive."

The legendary Piggott rode his first winner on The Chase at Haydock at the age of 12 in 1948 and also gained his final winner there on Palacegate Jack at the age of 58 in 1994.

Haggas added: "It's a great honour that officials at Haydock have named the race in memory of Lester. The family are absolutely thrilled and it would be lovely if Sea Silk Road could win it."

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mimikyu

She ran a great race to be second first time back at York when she was just denied in a close finish. She's back in trip and is without the hood this time and is not short of speed. We're hopeful she will be competitive again despite her 5lb penalty.

Roger Varian, trainer of Modaara

It's a bit of a jump up for her but she's in good form, looks great and I'm very happy with her work. She'll have to adapt to the fast ground and change in opposition as it wasn't much of a race she won last time at Kempton. It was a good performance, though, and she confirmed what we hoped she might be.

Peter Schiergen, trainer of Nachtrose

She put in a good performance to finish second last time over a longer trip and she's in good form. She won the Italian Oaks around this time last year and she's in similar form. It doesn't look an easy race but she has a good chance of a place.

Karl Burke, trainer of Poptronic

I'm surprised she's the outsider of the lot as she's a Group 3 winner already and will improve for stepping up to a mile and a half. She ran a nice comeback at York and I expect her to win at least a Group 3 through the season.

Roger Charlton, joint-trainer of Time Lock

She ran a good race at York last year when just caught by a good filly [Haskoy] and probably needed the race slightly at Goodwood on her comeback. She's training well and the conditions should suit. She's a bigger and stronger filly this year and it should be the right race for her.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

